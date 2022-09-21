Olam Agri Nigeria engages employees, children at Kids’ Fun Day

Olam Agri Nigeria, a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, has demonstrated a commitment to creating a work environment that engages, excites, and inspires employees. The business’ HR team invited employees who are parents to bring their children to work for a full day of fun and learning tagged ‘Kids’ Fun Day’, at their Corporate Office in Lagos, on August 31.

The Kids’ Fun Day is an engaging, entertaining, immersive, and inspiring event that features a guided facility tour, games, arts, and crafts, and lots of healthy foods to eat and drink for the kids and their parents. The event combines learning with lots of fun as kids learn about Olam Agri and its business across Nigeria.

Speaking about the event, Ibironke Alabi, general manager, learning and development, Olam Agri Nigeria, said, “There was no better way to wind up the summer break than to get our kids together for a fun and learning event.”

“We are conscious of the dual role employees will continue to play and, on our part, ensuring smooth integration of work-life balance to sustain team engagement and high performance. Every prospective employee would love to work for a company like Olam Agri, where employees feel supported in every area of their life,” said added.

The event inspires the kids as they look forward to working for a business such as Olam Agri, where work-life balance is given priority. Some even went further to ask for reassurances that Olam Agri will be in existence in the future for them to someday be employed by the company.

Olam Agri started in Nigeria 33 years ago. The business currently operates in 30 countries. Inclusivity is one of the many tenets the organization has fully embraced to advance a family-friendly work environment.