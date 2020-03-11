Ogun restates commitment to cotton farmers

The Ogun State government has assured members of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) of its continued support in improving the productivity of cotton production in the country.

Dapo Abiodun, executive Governor of Ogun made this disclosure at the official flag-off of the recovery of cotton outputs for anchors for the 2019 planting season, in Ijebu Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abiodun, represented by Adeola Odedina, Commissioner for Agriculture hinted that the government recognised the employment generation potentials of cotton enterprises and the importance of sustaining the need for raw materials by textile and allied industries.

“We will support smallholder farmers to raise their yield through deliberate extension services in the Anchor Borrowers Programme under our watch”, he said.

He expressed the government’s tireless resolve to continue to link farmers in the state with the industrial process, as part of the national effort to reduce imports and encourage exports, while at the same time, providing employment.

Odedina further stated that Ogun has earmarked 10,000hectares of land for cotton production.

He advised the state cotton growers association to speed up the process of completing their documentation with CBN and other anchors, for this year’s growing season under the state government facilitated by the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

In their separate remarks, Wahab Osenu, branch controller of CBN Abeokuta, and Shola Osasona, state chairman of NACOTAN, appreciated government effort targeted at linking farmers to credit, input, mechanisation, and assured markets.