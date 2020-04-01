Ogun facilitates N505m credit for cassava farmers under ABP

The Ogun state government has facilitated about N505 million credits for about 2,403 cassava farmers registered under the Central Bank’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) initiative.

Each of the farmers will be credited with N210, 273 across the 20 Local Government Area of the state.

“This giant stride is part of Ogun State Anchor Borrowers Programme’s resolve to link registered farmers to credit, land, inputs, technology and assured markets; which are all part of Ogun agric vision of agricultural industrialization, food security and job creation,” said Adeola Odedina, Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State.

“This is the first in a lineup of activities that would also have the farmers linked to inputs -herbicides, agrochemicals, and improved planting materials,” Odedina said.

He noted that a minimum of 2,403 jobs (direct and indirect) have been created by the initiative in the state.

The commissioner advised other registered farmers who are yet to benefit from the ABP credit scheme should follow updates from the Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture or send SMS only for enquiries to 0703 552 4929 or 0903 790 9008.

“Work is in progress for applicants who claimed to have their own lands and these have been verified by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with physical and digital geo-tagging,” he said.

He added that land clearing and preparation, verifications and geo-tagging by the Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture, CBN and other stakeholders, are currently ongoing.

Josephine Okojie