‘Off-grid Tech Solutions cost effective, sustainable for farmers, SMEs’

Energy amassed from off-grid renewable resources will assist in raising farmers productivity as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and significantly reduce the exorbitant cost of electricity required for agricultural processing.

This was disclosed by Stephen Ogboko, executive director and chief operating officer, Off Grid Tech Solutions Ltd, at the formal introduction of the firm during a virtual media chat, which harped on the theme ‘Analyzing the Benefits of Technological Innovation’.

According to Ogboko, Off Grid Tech Solutions Ltd is a hybrid, off the grid, technology product distribution and marketing company which has partnered with global innovators to bring renewable energy solutions to the fore in Africa.

He stated that processing and preservation of all aspects of the agricultural products value chain need clean and renewable energy, owing to the inadequate power supply suffered across the country.

He described off-grid energy solutions as one of the key drivers of the nation’s push for industrialization, adding that the firm was set up to promote unique, technology innovative solutions in the off-grid energy space.

He noted that off-grid energy solutions are very easy to use, help in avoiding power outages, reduce the cost of generating power, and reduce burning of fossil fuels among others.

“Nigeria is among countries with a very high need of electricity. A significant amount of the economy is powered largely by small–scale generators and almost 50 percent of the population have limited or no access to the grid,” he said.

Ogboko noted that Nigerians, and by extension their businesses, expend about N7 trillion annually on inefficient generation of power that is expensive, noisy, and polluting the environment.

This, he said, could be effectively tackled with the deployment of off-grid renewable energy solutions by making electricity more cost effective and environmentally friendly.

“At Off Grid Tech Solutions, we partner with global innovators of off-grid solutions to provide reliable, cost effective and lasting solutions to societal problems across all sectors, and do our best possible to improve the lives of people in developing nations,” he said.

“Our team of experts have worked all over Africa, and continue to work to provide solutions to a variety of sectors. We have marketed and delivered smart off grid solutions for many years, providing permanent, efficient, safe and affordable solutions,” Ogboko added.

Off Grid Tech Solutions Ltd specializes in the marketing of Heat Lamps and Incubators, Gas Powered Air Conditioners and Cooling fridge, Mobile Power Solution-Solar Energy Box, Pressure Cookers, among others.

Notable among its partners is the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), United Kingdom Department for International Trade (UK-DIT), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Buckler Group, and Tywit.