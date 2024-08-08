NIRSAL’s capacity-building efforts target key agricultural hubs in Nigeria

In a concerted effort to bolster agricultural productivity, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s initiative, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc.), has concluded a comprehensive capacity-building programme. Targeting lead farmers and extension agents across the states of Imo, Sokoto, Kwara, and Oyo, the training sought to enhance financial literacy and boost output. Over 2,000 participants, including state officials, took part in this ambitious project.

The programme, tailored to the specific agricultural strengths of each region—focusing on aquaculture in Imo and Sokoto, and cassava in Oyo and Kwara—aligns with NIRSAL’s Agro Geo-Cooperative approach. This strategy aims to empower lead farmers to become knowledge hubs within their cooperatives, fostering a broader impact on agricultural development.

Uche Agabige, Chairman of the Imo State House Committee on Agriculture, lauded NIRSAL’s initiative, underscoring its potential to synergize with state-level agricultural efforts. Ibrahim Suleiman, Head of Value Chain Capacity Development at NIRSAL, highlighted the programme’s extensive reach, with simultaneous sessions in four states addressing a diverse array of regional needs.

According to the Head of Value Chain Capacity Development at NIRSAL Plc, Ibrahim Suleiman, the capacity development programme is part of the Technical Assistance offered by NIRSAL to agricultural value chain actors under its Technical Assistance pillar.

Key areas of training included cooperative formation, governance, risk management, and financial literacy. Participants expressed a strong commitment to disseminating their newfound knowledge within their communities, promising a ripple effect of enhanced agricultural practices.

NIRSAL’s dedication to mitigating risks in agricultural financing and stimulating investment across the value chain is evident in this initiative. By equipping farmers with critical skills and insights, NIRSAL is playing a crucial role in the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

As the programme progresses, its impact on productivity and farmers’ livelihoods will be closely monitored, with expectations high for significant improvements in both areas.