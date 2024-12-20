Nigeria’s food production requires strategic investment to grow, says expert

With Nigeria’s population projected to reach 400 million by 2050, the critical need for transformative investment in the agricultural sector has become increasingly urgent, according to an expert.

Oluyemisi Obe, managing director of Prothrive Astute Heights, emphasises that strategic investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector is fundamental to the nation’s economic future.

“Comprehensive investment in agriculture is essential not only for ensuring food security but for driving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction across the region,” Obe, whose expertise spans nearly a decade of pioneering work in food processing innovation said.

Drawing from her extensive experience in the sector, Obe has emerged as a prominent voice in addressing systemic challenges faced by stakeholders across the agricultural value chain.

“Strategic investment from both public and private sectors is crucial to optimize harvest yields and stabilize food prices,” she explained.

“This must be coupled with substantial infrastructure development in transportation and power supply to streamline the farm-to-consumer supply chain.”

Obe, who has consistently advocated for enhanced support systems, emphasizes the critical role of government backing in providing both financial resources and capacity-building initiatives to emerging businesses in the food processing sector.

Her commitment to excellence in the industry is exemplified by her participation in the prestigious Entrepreneurship Development Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Notably, Obe’s innovative approaches earned her organisation recognition among the top five businesses selected to represent Nigeria at the Regional Pitch competition in Nairobi, Kenya, hosted by the SUN Business Network.

Under Obe’s visionary leadership, her organization achieved a significant milestone by pioneering the commercial production of powdered pap using biofortified Vitamin A maize – a breakthrough innovation in Nigeria’s food processing industry.

Addressing quality control, she advocates for comprehensive standardization of commercial food production processes. “Implementing robust standards for commercially produced local food products is imperative, alongside extensive awareness campaigns by regulatory agencies across all regions of the country,” she emphasises.

Through her continued dedication to advancing Nigeria’s food processing capabilities, she remains at the forefront of efforts to modernize and strengthen the country’s agricultural sector for future generations.

