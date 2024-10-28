Nigeria’s cocoa farmers target sustainable production

Through collaborative efforts, Africa’s most populous country targets to drive sustainable cocoa production to boost non-oil exports, the country’s cocoa farmers association has said.

In a communiqué made available to BusinessDay, the farmers association said it plans to drive sustainability through youth entrepreneurship and driving the compliance of the European Union’s Deforestation Regulations (EUDR) requirement.

The Cocoa Farmers Association stressed the need for Nigeria to urgently meet the standards established by the EUDR to boost FX proceeds and non-oil exports.

The communiqué which was prepared at the just concluded edition of the National Cocoa Festival held in Calabar, Cross River, heighted the need to develop strategies for land mapping under cocoa cultivation to establish traceability and sustainable practices across the value chain.

It also seeks to foster partnerships among stakeholders to support deforestation-free cocoa production while protecting the ecosystem, adding that innovative practices to attract youths into cocoa production and processing should be explored.

Speaking on the challenges, the farmers identify low local consumption of cocoa as one of the major obstacles in the sector.

They noted that lack of accurate production data is limiting investments into the subsector and planning.

They decry the high rate of soil degradation, pests and diseases outbreaks, and access to low-digit financing in the sector as some of the major challenges limiting farmers’ productivity.

The communiqué recommended that it can boost cocoa farmers’ compliance with the EUDR standards, encourage youth involvement in cocoa farming, and boost Nigeria’s cocoa production.

According to them, Nigeria should shift of focus to local processing and consumption of cocoa products to boost production.

They further called on adequate awareness for farmers to build the capacity for safe and responsible handling of agrochemicals and diversification for sustainability.

“The government should improve support to research institutes to increase adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices by farmers,” they added.

Also, the associations said the government and National Cocoa Management Committee need to take the lead in updating and harmonizing available data on the cocoa value chain.

The communique reiterates that sensitisations and awareness campaigns should be carried out for stakeholders in the cocoa value chain on the EU regulations and other relevant regulations.

It further notes that farmers should key into the available sustainability initiatives around them and adopt best agronomic practices. Also, the government, NCMC, National Task Force and other stakeholders should intensify efforts to flush out adulterated agrochemicals from the industry, the communique said.

Imploring the government to explore innovative technologies and practices that would encourage youths into cocoa farming, to boost “youth entrepreneurship in cocoa production, processing and value addition,” the communique noted that the use of technology can attract youth to the subsector.

