Nigerian-Dutch Centre partners Agric Ministry, CBN to host dairy development webinar

The Centre for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD) has announced that it will host a webinar in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on critical issues around the sustainable national dairy sector and value chain in Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement signed by Ore Famurewa, executive director, corporate affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO made available to BusinessDay.

The CNDDD webinar titled ‘Harnessing the Great Unpolished Diamond of Africa’ is slated for March 10, 2021.

Speakers at the webinar will include Keith Heikes, chief operating officer of URUS; Mohammed Maikano Ari, head of animal science, Nasarawa State University; and Jeroen Elfers, corporate director, Dairy Development, Royal FrieslandCampina.

The webinar will highlight the key building blocks required for a sustainable dairy sector in Nigeria and provide insights into best practices around cattle breeding and the importance of good animal nutrition, the statement said.

The Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development is Nigeria’s first national expertise centre for dairy development and it is committed to unlocking and developing dairy expertise for all stakeholders in Nigeria.

The Centre seeks to drive a home-grown model for the entire dairy value chain in Nigeria as it partners with stakeholders including the government, universities, and dairy value chain professionals.