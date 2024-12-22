Nigeria advances agric transformation through digital innovation

…As stakeholders converged in Lagos for PPP model on DAES

As part of its commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and fostering food security in Nigeria, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), recently conveyed a stakeholder meeting towards advancing Nigeria’s agricultural transformation through digital innovation.

Held in partnership with the African Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (AFAAS), stakeholders converged on Lagos to validate plans for a transformative Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for a digital agricultural extension services (DAES) solution.

The stakeholder engagement was focused on supporting the development of a sustainable (PPP model for a digital agricultural extension services solution to empower smallholder farmers.

The convening represents a pivotal milestone in transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector through innovation and partnership, to unlock new opportunities for smallholder farmers and fostering economic resilience.

The DAES engagement held recently in Lagos, brought together stakeholders from the public, private and development sectors to explore innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by smallholder farmers and support Nigeria’s food security ambitions.

The initiative represents a significant step in addressing critical challenges faced by smallholder farmers in Nigeria, who contribute up to 90 percent of the country’s food production.

These farmers face barriers, including limited access to advisory services, fragmented private sector solutions, and underfunded public extension systems, which limit their ability to adopt innovative practices and access markets effectively.

The proposed PPP DAES solution aims to bridge these gaps by leveraging financial sustainability, user-centred design, and tailored solutions to deliver agronomic, market, and financial information at scale.

The system seeks to ensure long-term viability while aligning with Nigeria’s agricultural goals of self-sufficiency and import substitution by prioritising private sector leadership.

The stakeholders’ engagement also showcased findings from a scoping study on DAES solutions and highlighted innovative delivery methods that are low-cost, scalable, and site-specific.

Participants explored how these solutions can enhance access to real-time, localised support for agro-businesses and farmers, fostering productivity, traceability, and market access for key value chains, including maize, cassava, and cocoa.

Tawanda Hove, senior program officer – digital agronomy at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said the foundation is deeply committed to supporting Nigeria’s journey toward agricultural self-sufficiency.

According to him, smallholder farmers are the backbone of the nation’s food security, and empowering them with the right tools and information is essential.

“Today’s discussions are pivotal in building a sustainable, user-focused advisory system that aligns public and private sector resources to deliver transformative impact.”

During the event, stakeholders also reviewed findings from a scoping study and examined elements of proposed operational frameworks and funding models to ensure the system’s financial feasibility.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of inclusivity, with plans to integrate technologies such as Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and smartphone applications to make the platform accessible to all, particularly women and underserved communities.

“We believe that the future of agriculture in Africa lies in leveraging technology to bridge the gaps in knowledge and resources,” Silim Nahdy, executive director, AFAAS, said.

“Through collaborative efforts like today’s convening, we can design innovative, locally relevant solutions that empower farmers and build resilient agricultural systems across the continent,” Nahdy said.

The discussions concluded with key outcomes, including commitments from private sector participants to co-invest in digital solutions, consensus on user-centred product features, and strengthened stakeholder collaboration.

It is expected that the milestones would set the foundation for the final development of the DAES product profile design with a sustainable business model.

