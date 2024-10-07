Lutheran World Relief raises awareness to tackle child labour in farming

…closes $78,625 CLEAR project in Ondo

The one-year Child Labour Education and Resilience (CLEAR) project of the Lutheran World Relief (LWR), tackling the prevalence of child labour practices among cocoa farmers has come to an end in Ondo state.

Nene Akwetey-Kodjoe, the Chief of Party, Lutheran World Relief, who spoke during a-day close-out workshop of the CLEAR project, held in Akure, the Ondo state capital said; “what we had been saying since we started the project last year is that we need to eradicate usage of children for labour, what we are saying is that hard labour is not allowed, we need to engage our children in different vocational skills training.”

BusinessDay reports that the Child Labour Education and Resilience (CLEAR) project of the Lutheran World Relief, was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), in partnership with the Ondo State Government, Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and International Labour Organization (ILO).

Akwetey-Kodjoe, represented by the Human Resource Manager, Lutheran World Relief, Foluso Wilson, said further; “we started the CLEAR project in October, 2023 in Idanre and Ifedore local government areas of Ondo state in order to reduce the prevalence of child labour practices among cocoa farmers in the state.”

“We thank God that the project is coming to an end today 30th September, 2024, we have recorded a lot of success story on this project in Ondo state.”

He, however, said all hands must be on deck towards creating a practical ways that would put an end to the ills and dangers of child labour in the cocoa industry.

Siji Ofoesuwa, Programme Technical Advisor, Lutheran World Relief, who gave an update on the CLEAR project activities, said the project which was started in October, 2023, got about $78,625 to execute the project in Idanre and Ifedore cocoa communities areas of Ondo state.

According to him, “the objectives of the project was to increase awareness of teachers, parents and community leaders about child labour and its negative impact.

“To Improve the socio-economic status and resilience of parents and to increase entrepreneurial activities through vocational clubs in schools.

“We got the approval from the Ministry of Education for the implementation of the CLEAR project in 10 schools in Idanre and Ifedore LGA’s.

“The approved schools are; Ala Comprehensive High School, Ala Idanre, Oniseere Community High School, Ofosu-Idanre, Olofin Grammar School, Odode-Idanre, L.A Primary School Ita-Loorun, Idanre, L.A Primary School, Gbalegi-Idanre, Alasagba Community High School, Ibuji, United Comprehensive High School, Ikota, Ayo Grammar School, Ipogun, Community Primary School, Molete and L.A. Primary School Ajebamidele, all in Idanre and Ifedore local government areas of Ondo state.

“We have sensitised and organised campaign awareness for about 350 community leaders, households, school teachers on the elimination of child labour and its negative impact.

“The CLEAR project has also trained 12 teachers, 10 CFAN facilitators, 10 community leaders, and 8 Ondo state steering committee on child labour members on the elimination of child labour using the ILO Scream modules (Supporting Children’s Right through Education, the Arts and the Media).

“It is critical that organizations and agencies responsible for a collaborative effort towards nipping child labour in the bud should be engaged and explored.

“Provision of skills for empowerment and income generation together with sensitization of parents and guardians about the dangers of child labour could impact positively in the eradication of the menace among farming community.

“Increasing community engagement to safeguard investments is important to preventing losses on fields as experienced in some locations with the demonstration on maize planting (using the pfumvuza model) where fresh maize cobs were harvested by unknown persons.”

Adeola Adegoke, the National President, Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) and Adenike Mogboruko, the Ondo State controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, commended the Lutheran World Relief for sponsoring the project in Ondo state.

Adegoke and Mogboruko, however, noted that the project has helped a lot in order to eliminate the child labour in the state.

According to them, there was need for the state government to focus more on how to create vocational skills centres for the teeming youths, which would also help to reduce the prevalence of child labour practices in Ondo state.

