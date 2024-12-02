Livestock247 seeks to bridge tech gaps livestock industry with conference

To bridge the technological gaps, Livestock247 Services is set to host the Developer Connect 2024 to foster innovation and collaboration in the country’s evolving livestock sector.

The event seeks to open Livestock247’s technology platform to software developers, programmers, tech entrepreneurs and enthusiasts, empowering them to tap into the transformative opportunities presented by the newly established Ministry of Livestock Development.

Read also: Egypt, Denmark eye Nigeria’s livestock sector

Also, it underscores the essential role technology plays in achieving efficiency, sustainability and economic growth within the sector.

It will showcases tools, APIs and resources developers and harness to build impactful solutions for challenges like disease management, supply chain inefficiencies and livestock traceability

“Developer Connect 2024 is our way of extending a hand to Nigeria’s vibrant tech ecosystem. We want to foster partnerships that enable cutting-edge solutions and create lasting impacts in the livestock sector,” said Dauda Wulgo, co-founder and CTO of Livestock247.

Wulgo highlighted the company’s efforts to bridge the gaps in traditional livestock markets through technology.

In an earlier interview this year, Wulgo emphasized how technology could bridge critical gaps in Nigeria’s livestock sector, from providing predictive analytics to enabling real-time monitoring through IoT devices and AI.

“Data-driven insights are the backbone of transforming the livestock value chain. At Livestock247, we’re committed to making these tools accessible to all stakeholders,” he noted.

The event also serves as a clarion call to tech entrepreneurs and developers to actively contribute to shaping Nigeria’s livestock future. With a focus on collaboration, Developer Connect 2024 will explore how public-private partnerships, innovation, and technological integration can advance productivity, food security, and economic opportunities.

The four-hour event, scheduled to hold on December 6, 2024, at the Cedar Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

As the livestock industry evolves into a critical pillar of Nigeria’s economy, the Ministry of Livestock Development’s creation marks a pivotal moment.

“This new ministry opens doors for innovation and growth, and Developer Connect 2024 is perfectly timed to help us seize this opportunity,” said Wulgo.

Read also: World Bank picks Kogi for establishment of Livestock Service Centre

By providing a platform for collaboration and innovation, Livestock247 seeks to position itself as leaders in livestock technology, driving sustainable practices and impactful change.

Spots for Developer Connect 2024 are limited, and participants are encouraged to register early. For more information and registration, visit livestock247 official handles.

Share