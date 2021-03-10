Lagos decontaminates poultry markets against avian influenza

The Lagos State government has begun two-week decontamination of 26 major poultry markets against the resurgence of avian influenza (bird flu).

The government also set up surveillance networks across seven zones in the state, aimed at closely monitoring and promptly reporting any case of the disease.

The zones include Agege, Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe, Surulere, Ajah and Ojo. Also, 30 animal disease surveillance agents have been assigned to carry out disease surveillance and bio-security monitoring in poultry farms and live bird markets located within the zones.

Abisola Olusanya, the commissioner for agriculture, explained on Wednesday, that decontamination exercise was informed by the reported resurgence of the flu in Kano and Plateau States.

She said it was important for the state government to take preventive measures in order to prevent the outbreak of the flu in Lagos.

Avian influenza is a disease that kills birds in their numbers and could lead to huge losses of investment in poultry farms, if not checked.

Olusanya said with the devastating nature of the disease to the poultry industry as well as its serious socio-economic impact on the livelihood of farmers and other poultry value chain operators, it was not only imperative to curtail its resurgence, it is of utmost importance to act fast.

According to her, since the last outbreak of avian influenza in the state in 2017, routine animal disease surveillance activities have been carried out in the State mostly during the festive period, when there is a surge in the demand for birds into the state.

“Due to the recent reports of the resurgence of Bird Flu (Avian Influenza) in Kano and Plateau States on January 29, 2021, it has become necessary to intensify preventive measures to forestall the resurgence in our state hence, we will be carrying out a two-week disinfection programme in 26 major poultry markets across the state.

“Within a space of one week, the outbreak has been confirmed in two commercial farms in Kano and another in Jos, Plateau State, an indication that the disease is rapidly spreading to other states,” she noted.