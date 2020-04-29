Kogi approves 1.4bn for Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme

Kogi State government has approved the sum of N1.4 billion to ensure the smooth take-off of the state’s Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme for the development of cassava production.

This was disclosed recently during an executive council meeting held at the government house in Lokoja which was presided by the chairman of the council and the Governor of the state.

The said the state has resolved to use agriculture to navigate through the impending economic challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

According to a press statement issued by Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communication it stated that the council has also approved to revise the state’s 2020 budget while charging the economic team to swing into action.

“The budget has been cut to N102 billion from the initial N176 billion passed into law. The move was to embrace the reality of the global economic downturn and to enhance budget performance,” the statement said.

“The governor also approved the deployment of the Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System. The system is to be operated and managed by the Kogi State Ministry of Information and Communication.”

“Council approved the inauguration of Press and Information Clubs in all secondary schools and tertiary institutions of learning in the State.

“Council approved a Public-Private Partnership for the resuscitation of Confluence Express Transport as well as Kogi Water Transportation Initiative and also approved a process to put the Lokoja Mega Terminal into use.

“The Terminal could not be put to use since 2016 because the project was not fully completed. Having completed the project now, it is expedient to immediately set the process of using it in motion to help the State improve its transportation administration and also generate revenue,” he stated.

VICTORIA NNAKAIKE, Lokoja