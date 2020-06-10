Kano to invest $9 million in local milk production

In a move aimed at boosting local milk production in the state, Kano State Agro Pastoral Project has concluded plans to invest about $9 million in the construction of 200 Milk Collection Centres across within the next five years.

State Coordinator of the project, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, who made this disclosure in a message delivered as part of the activities to mark the World Milk Day said 40 of the Collection Centre are slated for construction this year.

“Each Milk Collection Center will have a borehole equipped with a solar-powered pump and a 20, 000 liter overhead tank, inputs store, and up to 10 fodder banks in its environs.

“This is in addition to a 250-liter tank cooled by solar power and a milk testing bench with suitable reagents and utensils,” he stated.

Ibrahim further disclosed that training programmes are to be conducted for milk producers as part of ensuring quality assurance of their products.

According to him, in implementing the project, 40 Milk Products Cooperative Groups, has been formed under the umbrella of the Kano State Fura Da Nono Cooperative Union Limited to serve as the base of the milk production project.

“The project will provide the umbrella union with solar-powered milk cooling and storage facilities with testing kits, which will be complemented with the provision of milk collection cans.

“We also plan to invest handsomely in coordinated fodder production and annual cattle vaccination in addition to proactive artificial insemination, to improve the health and capacity of cattle in the state to produce good quality milk.

“Part of our plan for the Milk Cooperatives is to help them improve sanitation in their markets. In the same vein, milk and milk product vendors, especially women, will be supported with grants/credits to facilitate hygienic processing and storage of their products”, he added.

Ibrahim explained that some of the primary objectives of the project were the provision of safe milk and dairy products as well as increase the incomes of the members of the milk associations.

He noted the project will ensure that more milk is produced locally, under best practices, as a way of drastically reducing dependence on imported milk and allied products, as well as improve nutrition in our communities.