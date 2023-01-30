Joy Obiese wins 2022 Three Crowns’ Mum of the Year Award

Joy Obieze, an entrepreneur and a mother of three has emerged as the winner of the Three Crown Mum of the Year Award for 2022.

Obieze, Ivbade Odigie, and Oluchukwu Igwe were announced as first, second, and third-place winners at an award ceremony organised by Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s heart-friendly dairy brand over the weekend.

The three mothers each won an all-expense paid trip to Dubai with their families and a year’s supply of Three Crowns milk.

Chris Wulff-Caesar, marketing director, Sub-Sahara Africa, FrieslandCampina WAMCO in his speech during the ceremony said that the award is organised yearly to celebrate mothers for the efforts they make in taking care of the home.

“We understand the important roles mothers play in shaping the home and everything in it. We aim to impact the world and we want to start where it matters,” he said.

“Motherhood is a thankless job and even when mothers are appreciated, one can never repay them for all they do.”

“Their enormous sacrifices, sometimes to their detriment, put an emotional and physical burden on them, hence why we created the mum of the year asset to show appreciation for mothers or mother figures and give them that deserving rest and pampering.”

According to him, the Three Crown Mum of the Year award which commenced in 2015 with 45 entries had 300,000 entries in its 2022 edition.

The campaign started with a call for members of the public to nominate any mother or mother figure deserving of a well-deserved break, an all-expense trip to Dubai – the no 1 destination spot for most Nigerian mums.

After weeks of intense and exciting competition, over 300,000 entries were received, screened, and narrowed down to the top six contestants, who battled for the grand prize.

The top six contestants were judged based on set criteria, including fitness, smartness, how fun they are, and popular votes by the audience.

The judges were; Jamila Lawal; public health professional and nutrition specialist; Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, award-winning actor and host; Adedamola Ladejobi (AskDamz), multi-award-winning-weight-loss-expert and Seyi ‘Shedams’Olusore, fitness expert.

Jane Francis, Elizabeth Olanrewaju, and Blessing Caleb clinched 4th, 5th and 6th positions, winning N500,000, N400,000, and N300,000 respectively, and a year’s supply of Three Crowns milk.

On her part, Gloria Jacobs, marketing manager of Three Crown Milk, noted that Three Crowns milk remains positioned to care for mums because if mums take care of themselves, they can in turn care for the rest of their families. Three Crowns milk will continue to extend and show care to mothers while acknowledging the important role they play in the family.

“We appreciate every family who participated and contributed significantly to the successful execution of Three Crowns Mum of the Year 2022. We congratulate the winning mums. We look forward to another exciting edition later this year,” Jacobs added.

For the first time, the Three Crowns Mum of the Year competition recognized and rewarded an Outstanding Retailer Mum, Abiodun Abolade, also with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai and one year’s supply of Three Crowns milk.