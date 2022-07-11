JICA, ONDI launch credit-scoring project for smallholder farmers

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) have launched a credit scoring modeling project for smallholder farmers in Nasawara and Ondo States.

The launch of the credit scoring initiative is in partnership with Zowasel Inc. and Mitsubishi Corporation Nigeria Limited. The credit scoring project will be implemented in Kawo village in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and Bamikemo village in Ileoluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State for a year from June 2022 – August 2023.

The project is aimed at enhancing access to finance by smallholder farmers and improving their livelihood. Starting from Nasarawa and Ondo states, the project would expand nationwide to other states in the near future.

“The project will partner with Zowasel, a Nigerian startup, and Mitsubishi Corporation, a Nigerian entity of one of Japan’s largest companies, to improve smallholder farmers’ access to finance using digital technologies,” said Nao Fuwa, JICA Expert in Nigeria in a statement.

“The project will provide smallholder farmers with overall support for improving their financial knowledge by opening bank accounts and providing financial services and education in savings and loans. These will enable smallholder farmers to lead more stable livelihoods,” Fuwa said.

“Innovation and Startups will be one of the most important themes at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) to be held in August 2022,” he further said.

“This activity is a joint project between Japanese and Nigerian government organizations (JICA and ONDI), a Japanese company (Mitsubishi Corp.), and a local startup (Zowasel), and we believe that we can make a significant contribution to the development of Japan and Africa through this activity,” he added.

Zowasel would be utilising its Crop Centres across the selected regions for profiling smallholder farmers and data collection, developing the credit scoring model, and verifying the accuracy of the model while providing agricultural loans to smallholder farmers through its local financial institution partners.

These processes slow down some crop sellers with little or no working capital to sell on the Zowasel platform, while others have huge potential to increase their capacity but lack access to the required trade financing to grow their agribusiness.

Zowasel and Vbank, powered by VFD Microfinance Bank, are seeking to explore these opportunities to support current and prospective crop sellers on the Zowasel Marketplace struggling with working capital to grow their agribusinesses.

VBank would provide access to working capital and trade financing to qualified current and prospective crop sellers on the Zowasel platform.

Crop sellers who meet the lending requirements of the digital bank are required to provide a signed crop seller agreement with Zowasel as part of the loan application for consideration.

Gbenga Omolokun, managing director of VBank said, “Zowasel’s offerings perfectly align with our drive for financial inclusion. Their service addresses a significant pain point in the agricultural value chains. It’s an interesting opportunity to provide an additional layer of agribusiness financing which traditional banks can’t provide”.

“VBank will undoubtedly provide access to working capital loans to qualified crop sellers on the Zowasel platform to foster economic development across Nigeria and eliminate disruptive barriers to trade financing.”

“We are looking forward to increasing access to crucial working capital needs and engaging deeply with our potential agribusiness through Zowasel. This partnership will open a new level of opportunities for the agribusinesses on the platform,” Gbenga added.