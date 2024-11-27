JBS invest $s2.5b in Nigeria’s livestock sector, raises environmental concerns

JBS, a Brazillian meatpacker, plans to invest $2.5 billion in Nigeria’s livestock sector.

The firm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria for a $2.5 billion investment that aims for its entrance into the shores of Nigeria.

In a statement, it revealed plans to build six livestock factories, noting that three of the factories will specialise in poultry, two in beef and the last one in pork.

These strategic initiatives aim to strengthen the firm’s market presence and improve operational efficiency, offering potential growth opportunities for investors interested in dynamic food industry advancements.

“This is the completely wrong approach to food production in Africa in the 21st century and detrimental to food security as it will lead to feed agriculture being prioritised over food production for the people,” Hakeem Jimo, director of ProVeg Nigeria, said in the statement.

“We can feed seven times more people with nutritious, plant-protein-rich food than with inefficient animal protein” he added.

He stressed the need for large-scale, intensive animal agriculture operations leading to heightened biosecurity risks, increased antibiotic resistance, deforestation and climate-damaging emissions.

Read also: Zulum moves to make Borno livestock production hub in the North

According to Jimo, the MoU contradicts Nigeria’s declaration at the United Nations Climate Summit (COP29).

He noted that the declaration called on the European Union’s Commission, OECD countries, and China to base the cost of food on greenhouse gas emissions, acknowledging that livestock production generates the most GHG emissions responsible for climate change in the global food system.

Also, Aline Baroni, director of ProVeg Brazil, said intensive animal agriculture operations bring greater risk of zoonotic diseases like bird flu, as well as pollution of waterways from run-off and a damaging effect on nature and biodiversity.

“On top of this, 32 percent of methane emissions, which is a powerful greenhouse gas, comes from animal agriculture,” he added.

Baromi emphasised that ProVeg advocates for more investment in nutritious, climate-friendly plant-rich diets.

Adding that, “Animal agriculture is responsible for up to 20 percent of carbon emissions and only by shifting to more climate-friendly diets – grains, beans, pulses, fruit, vegetables and alternative proteins – will these emissions be reduced.”

Share