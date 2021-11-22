International Red Cross to vaccinate 15,000 livestock in Nasarawa

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has slated 1-17 December, 2021 to vaccinate about 15,000 livestock across two local government areas in Nasarawa State.

Abubakar Madi, head of Livestock of ICRC in Nigeria, made the disclosure at the livestock stakeholders’ conference in Lafia.

Madi said that the vaccination exercise in December would be restricted in Awe and Keana Local Governments against livestock related diseases.

He explained that the conference was meant for veterinarians, pastoralists and other stakeholders from the two local government areas to exchange notes ahead of the vaccination exercise.

Madi explained that the two local government areas were chosen for the exercise because of the large population of pastoralists, most of whom were displaced from other areas due to crises.

He added that ICRC had since 2018, carried out several humanitarian interventions in the state including the deworming of over 200,000 livestock.

Patience Nanklin-Yawus, Communication Field Officer of ICRC, Jos Sub-delegation, said the organisation had assisted a lot of victims of communal violence in Nasarawa State.

Nanklin-Yawus said that the ICRC Jos sub-delegation office was working in all the states of North-Central to help vaccinate pastoralists’ livestocks.

She said the organisation usually interfaces with the victims of crises to ascertain their areas of need with the view of assisting them with relief materials and restoring their means of livelihood.

She said the exercise was part of plans lined up to assist and restore the livelihood of the livestock farmers affected by crises.

On his part, Nuhu Bunu, permanent secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources commended ICRC for their numerous humanitarian activities in the state.

The Permanent Secretary restated the commitment of the state government to collaborate with ICRC and other partners toward ensuring better welfare for its citizens.

Bunu, on behalf of the state government also lauded ICRC for donating over N15 million worth of veterinary drugs to the ministry and promised to use the drugs for the purpose it was meant.

He, therefore, assured ICRC of the government’s support towards the success of the vaccination exercise.

Similarly, Emmanuel Sunday, Director of Livestock Services in the ministry said the government was doing its best to ensure the production of healthy animals and healthy meat in the state.

The director, however, said that lack of veterinary doctors, lack of functional vehicles, inadequate veterinary laboratory and hospitals are some of the challenges facing his department.