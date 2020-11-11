How to invest in moringa tea bag processing factory

Moringa is a food, medicine, and forage crop. Moringa cultivation is gaining popularity in Nigeria in recent times.

Many Nigerians are now establishing Moringa plantations and consuming a lot of the products.

The health benefits of moringa are limitless. Moringa has a strong antioxidant effective against prostate and skin cancers.

It is an anti-tumor and an anti-aging substance. It modulates anemia, high blood pressure, diabetes, high serum or blood cholesterol, thyroid, liver and kidney problems.

It also has strong anti-inflammatory properties ameliorating rheumatism, joint pains, arthritis, edema, and lupus. It is effective against digestive disorders including colitis, diarrhea, flatulence (gas, ulcer or gastritis.

It is an anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and anti-viral agent, it is effective against urinary tract infection, typhoid, Syphilis, dental carries and toothaches, fungus, thrush, common cold, Epstein-Barr virus, Herpes – simplex, HIV AIDS, warts parasites, worms, schistosomes, and trypanosomes.

It is a detoxifying agent, it is effective against snake and scorpion bites. With all the health benefits of Moringa listed above, a Moringa tea produced in Nigeria, well packaged with aggressive marketing strategies will sell like hot cake.

A moringa-tea production factory is nothing but a goldmine that will turn around the fortunes of the promoters.

Technical Information

Moringa plantations are springing up in Nigeria and it has been well established that Nigeria has the potentials to grow millions of hectares of Moringa, hence the raw materials supply can never pose any problem.

Not only this, the awareness of the usefulness of moringa is gaining ground every day.

Moringa leaves are plucked, washed, sterilized and well dried. The dried leaves are later milled into powdery form and now flavoured.

There are different flavours such as strawberry, vanilla, ginger, and others. The next step is to package in permeable tea bags.

Tea bags are now stuffed in small packs. Attractive and good packaging is a pre-requisite to market acceptability. Serious-minded investors can be put through the technicality.

Financial Implication

A sum of N8.75 million will be required to set up this project. The breakdown is given below:

• Pre-Investments – N250, 000

• Accommodation – N2, 500,000

• Plant and Machinery – N3, 000,000

• Utilities – 2,000,000

• Take-off Working Capital – 1,000,000

Total N8, 750,000

==========

A well-packaged feasibility report/Business plan is a pre-requisite to project take-off and finance sourcing. This can be provided for serious-minded investors.

Profitability

The project has the potential to generate a turnover of N300 million on annual bases with a minimum pre-tax profit of N130 million already computed.

This is another income and job-generating opportunity that has far-reaching positive effects on the Nigerian Economy. Serious-minded investors can be assisted in the establishment of this project. Contact author on 08023058045 or olumakindeoni2@yahoo.com and nucleusventuresnigltd@yahoo.com