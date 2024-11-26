How Davidorlah Farms is redefining pineapple farming in Nigeria

The agricultural sector is one that needs a lot of investments from not just the government but also the private sector if we intend to diversify our earnings in Nigeria.

However, within the agriculture industry, we are witnessing the rise of Davidorlah Farms, which is fast becoming a household name for its unique pineapple farming business.

Davidorlah Farms is a subsidiary of Davidorlah Nigeria Limited, an Agric-Tech Company that specializes in pineapple farm estate management and services with over 8 years of experience in pineapple farming and fresh fruit supply chain.

They have established a strong reputation for producing and supplying high-quality pineapple fruits across the country.

Now Davidorlah pineapple farm estate, the biggest pineapple farm estate in Nigeria is increasing capacity as the demand for pineapple keeps increasing all over the world.

Now Nigerians have been offered the opportunity to own a plot or an acre of pineapple farm land property and earn 36% rent per annum.

Share