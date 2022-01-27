How Agrorite redefines Nigeria’s agriculture

Nigerian agriculture which has been known to hold a great promise in transforming the country has seen new entrants of farmers who are trying to change the narrative in the sector.

Agrorite, a Pan-African digital agricultural farming network is one of those at the forefront of redefining Nigeria’s agriculture.

The agribusiness organization has continued to expand its operations across the African continent amid the pandemic.

The organisation at the beginning of the year expanded its scope to accommodate the impact of COVID-19 and cushion its effects.

This was done by verifying that all its employees were vaccinated and that all hygienic procedures were duly followed.

Due to increased cases, insecurity, and deadly collisions in specific parts of the country, Agrorite ensured to safeguard the security and safety of its operating team members in those volatile areas.

According to the organization, physical trips to farms, monitoring, assessments, and training are all done through the adoption of a unique technology “Agrorite Bookie” to protect team members and activities.

“Physical meetings with partners, stakeholders, and team members have also been reduced to a bare minimum,” the organization said in a statement.

“The expansion of farmlands led to a productive year with numerous successful agricultural production cycles, particularly in the commodities of poultry, maize, and rice, as well as an increase in the quantity of exported commodities.”

The organization was recognized last by notable organisations for its impact on Africa’s agriculture.

Most notable is the visit from the United Nations team to the Lagos office, and funding worth $50,000 received from the Nigerian Breweries at the United Nations World Food Program Zero Hunger Sprint.

The launch of Agrorite in Guinea Bissau, East Africa, saw the Pan-African company expand its reach into more regions of Africa.

The orgainsation was also invited to Montepelier, France by President Emmanuel Macron and the French Government, which according to them was a great feat, as it went to show that the efforts made in the agricultural sector were gaining international attention.

It won the award of Africa’s most impactful Agricultural brand 2021 at the Global Quality Experience and African Brand Award and induction as a member of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce.

Giving back to the host communities and engaging in corporate social activities is a tradition, which in 2021 saw Agrorite participate in World Food Day.

The organization fed over a thousand children between the ages of 1-12 and created farm opportunities for women and youth in the local host communities, while creating team-bonding and recreation activities that also featured prominently during the year.

The organization noted that the achievements are just a peak of what is to come in 2022, as the company intends to scale up on facets of its operations, increasing its farmers’ network while ensuring that it maintains its already set standards of storage.

According to them, the impacts of these achievements motivate the company even more, and it would continue to find new and innovative ways to improve on the processing of its commodities to increase the availability of agricultural products, as to achieve its two-year strategic goal of increasing the number of female farmers in its network, and even more mechanized, technological and automated farming process.