Here are 10 foods Nigerians spend most on

Onions, irish potatoes, eggs, and sardines are some of the food items that gulped the most the income of Nigerians in November 2022, according the Selected Food Prices Watch Report for November.

The report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also showed that the average price of 43 listed food items across the 36 states in the country increased slightly by 2.72 percent to N41, 613.6 in November from N40, 511.6 in the previous month.

The latest headline inflation rate printed at 21.47 percent in November, a 10-month steady increase and a 17-year high, and food, its major constituent, contributed to its rise as food inflation rose to 24.13 percent in November from 23.72 percent in October.

This year, Nigerians have had to cope with the soaring inflation rate, the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising energy costs, all of which have pushed the prices of food up.

Victor Olowe, a professor and an agronomist at the Institute of Food Security, Environmental Resources and Agricultural Research, said that the spate of insecurity in the country has affected the production of food, especially grains as farmers can no longer grow in areas they usually grow crops on, hence the inevitable surge in prices of food items.

Here are the top 10 items that consumers spent more on last month

Iced Sardine

The average price of iced sardine in November increased by 5.8 percent to N1, 581.4 from N1, 495.2 in October, while on a year-on-year basis, it increased from N1, 236.4.

Sardines (“pilchards”) are a nutrient-rich, small, oily fish widely consumed by humans and as forage fish by larger fish species, seabirds, and marine mammals.

They are a source of omega-3 fatty acids, often served in cans, but can also be eaten grilled, pickled, or smoked when fresh.

Onion bulb

The average price of an onion bulb grew month-on-month by 4.9 percent to N425.7 in November from N405.7 in October, while on a year-on-year basis, it increased by 26.2 percent

An onion is a vegetable that is the most widely cultivated species of the genus Allium. Its close relatives include garlic, scallion, leek, and chive.

Irish potato

The average price of irish potato increased by 4.6 percent to N531.3 last month. On a year-on-year basis, it increased 31.6 percent from N403.7.

Irish potato (Solanum tuberosum) is a type of potato that is native to Ireland. They are usually small, round, and have really thin skin.

Irish potato is rich in antioxidants, as it contains Vitamin C to repair the wear and tear of the body cells. It is very effective in dealing with both external and internal inflammation issues.

It also has Vitamin B6 and potassium to relieve the digestive system inflammation and inflamed intestines. Applying the juice of raw potatoes over inflammation can provide good relief.

Maize grain

Nigerians spent more in purchasing maize grain in November, as the average price of maize grain white sold loose increased to N317.9 from N304.6. Year-on-year, it grew by 16.7 percent.

Maize, also known as corn, is a cereal grain that has become a staple food in many parts of the world, with the total production of maize surpassing that of wheat or rice.

Egg

The average price of eggs(medium size price of one) rose to N80.9 from N77.6. Eggs are a good source of protein (both whites/yolk). They are a great source of nutrients such as vitamin B6, B12, and vitamin D.

They offer so much to children. They are at the core of a diet that will help them grow up healthy, strong, and smart.

Evaporated milk

The average price of evaporated tin milk (peak), 170g increased to N327.3 from N314.3, a 4.1 percent high on a month-on-month basis. In the corresponding period of 2021, the average price was N232.7.

Milk provides nutrients needed for healthy bones: protein, calcium. Evaporated milk is a superior form of milk for infant feeding. Babies who receive evaporated milk feedings have been shown to compare favourably with breast-fed infants in their nutritional state and general development as it contains vitamins A and D.

Wheat flour

The average price of wheat flour: prepacked (golden penny 2kg) increased last month to N1, 189.7 from N1, 144.5 in October. Year-on-year, it increased by 25.2 percent.

Wheat flour is a powder made from grinding wheat, making it usable for human consumption. It is an essential ingredient in bread, cakes, cookies, and most baked goods.

Palm oil

The average price of a bottle of palm oil increased by 3.9 percent to N1, 006.7 from N968.8. Year-on-year, it increased by 29.9 percent.

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from the mesocarp (reddish pulp) of the fruit of the oil palms. The oil is used in food manufacturing, beauty products, and as biofuel.

Catfish

The average price of dried catfish increased by 3.9 percent to N2, 311.2 from N2, 224.3.

Catfish are a diverse group of ray-finned fish. They are of considerable commercial importance; many of the larger species are farmed or fished for food.

Groundnut oil

The average price of a bottle of groundnut oil increased to N1,199.4 from N1,159.3. Year-on-year, it increased by 35.2 percent.

Groundnut oil can help to reduce inflammation if consumed regularly. It is said to keep many diseases like cancer at bay. The Vitamin E it contains helps maintain good skin health, making it look young and healthy.

Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, in an interview with BusinessDay, said: “For the basket of goods and services consumed by the average Nigerian, costs have accelerated between 50 percent to 100 percent in 2022”.