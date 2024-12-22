Group to train 7,200 livestock breeders to boost value-chain

The Economic Empowerment of Women and Youth in Livestock Agriculture (EEWYLA) initiative aims to revolutionise Nigeria’s livestock industry and value chain by training 7,200 livestock breeders by 2027.

Amina Momoh-Orimoloye, the EEWYLA coordinator and founder of Oriyon International Limited, disclosed this recently in Lagos.

“Unlike conventional livestock programmes that often fail to achieve scalability or market access, the EEWYLA initiative offers a refreshing alternative to conventional training programmes that often fail to deliver tangible growth in this sector,” Momoh-Orimoloye said.

The EEWYLA initiative provides training and integrates participants into an ecosystem that promises real growth and access to international markets.

She said the collaboration between the group and the government was aimed at empowering marginalised groups to revolutionise the sector through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Momoh-Orimoloye reiterated that the initiative would break the mould of traditional livestock training programmes.

“EEWYLA’s approach combines practical training, mentorship, and access to innovative tools. The initiative trains breeders in small ruminant farming, focusing on goats and sheep, while working towards certifying them through the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science,” she added.

According to her, trainees gain hands-on experience in breeding, feeding, health management, and business skills, coupled with a strong emphasis on compliance with international standards.

The coordinator noted that the distinction of the EEWYLA initiative was its partnership with Rumer, a blockchain-based platform that guarantees traceability across the livestock value chain.

“This integration ensures that participants are not just skilled farmers but also verified breeders with products that meet international market demands. EEWYLA and Rumer address core issues plaguing the livestock sector,” she stated.

Momoh-Orimoloye said the traceability feature enables buyers to verify the provenance of livestock and products, resolving long-standing disputes over claims and accusations, such as those seen in farmer-herder conflicts.

She noted that “the initiative provides beneficiaries with Forward Purchasing Agreements and access to certified breeding colonies, ensuring consistent demand and income.”

The innovative model guarantees that every breeder and product can be traced from origin to market, building trust and opening pathways to global trade.

She remarked that with Nigeria and much of Africa historically excluded from high-value export markets due to compliance challenges, this initiative bridges that gap.

She also remarked that the main beneficiaries of the partnership are centred around women, youth and people with disabilities (PWDs).

“For women, youths, and PWDs entering this sector, the initiative offers more than just training—it offers economic empowerment. Beneficiaries receive starter herds, access to land, and integration into a global marketplace.”

Through mechanised processing facilities for dairy, meat, hides, and biogas production, EEWYLA’s zero-waste approach ensures environmental sustainability while adding value to livestock products.

“This ecosystem not only boosts income but also positions Nigerian farmers as competitive players in international markets,” she said.

Momoh-Orimoloye however urged policymakers, financial institutions, and international partners to support this vision of inclusive, sustainable, and traceable agriculture.

“EEWYLA and Rumer prove that we can address structural challenges while empowering our people. This is our opportunity to put Nigerian livestock on the global map,” she stressed.

She called on individuals eager to transform their futures through livestock farming or organisations looking to be part of a ground-breaking initiative, to act now.

“With this partnership, Nigeria’s livestock sector stands on the cusp of a revolution—one that promises empowerment, sustainability, and a brighter economic future,” she said.

