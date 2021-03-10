Government should stop forcing agriculture on youths- economist

Instead of forcing Agriculture on the youths in several states, government should allow the younger population to follow their hearts and give them support in their dreams, according to Terfa Abraham , Research Fellow/Economist, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Abraham gave the recommendation during a two-day media masterclass on Policy Engagement for Preventing violent extremism during and post Covid-19 training organised by ActionAid, saying that the government should ”pick those that have interest on agriculture and nurture them.”

He pointed out that governments programmes are always on the platforms, the youths cannot access it, as he urged the leader to innovate government policies in a manner that it will be consistent.

Abraham equally said that government should take time to find out what each youth wants to do not forcing agriculture on them.

”A time will come when they will revise everything”h said, pointing out what happened recently in the Northern part of the country where youths refused to allow lorries conveying tomatoes to other parts of the country which resulted in farmers selling a basket of tomatoes for as low as N200.

On budget, Abraham pointed out that it is a tool for national development ,it is a creation of the constitution ensuring that the budget serves it’s developmental purpose for the responsibility of all stakeholders