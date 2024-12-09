GAIN, NCIC back four agripreneurs with N20m to boost nutritious foods

To boost the consumption of safe and nutritious foods in Africa’s most populous country, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the Nigerian Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC) have awarded a N20 million grant to four agripreneurs.

The four agripreneurs who emerged winners of the Agribusiness Innovation Challenge 3.0 beat the other 10 finalists with their innovative business ideas that tackle rising malnutrition in Nigeria.

Jet Farms and Agro Solutions – an innovative marketplace, Favrobotics- a battery-powered agricultural robot, Let-it-Cold – a provider of solar-powered cold rooms and Energy Assured – a provider of solar pumps each won N5 million grant.

Speaking at the Agribusiness Innovation Challenge 3.0 Demo Day held recently in Lagos, Abass Yusuf, deputy country director, GAIN said the agric solutions presented by the entrepreneurs hold the potential to transform lives.

He added that it also highlights the critical role of digitalisation, renewable energy and climate-smart practices in building resilient food systems.

Yusuf said the challenge was born to provide a platform where visionary ideas meet practical solutions and where innovation drives change at every level of the agricultural value chain.

“Over the past few months, we have witnessed an inspiring journey of learning, collaboration, and growth,” he said.

“With NCIC as our trusted partner, we embarked on a mission to nurture innovations into four critical areas – vitamin A cassava, vitamin A maize, orange-fleshed sweet potato, and rice value chains,” he explained.

According to him, these crops are not just staples, but vehicles for improving nutrition, livelihoods and economic resilience across Nigeria.

He said over 4,000 applications were received nationwide and 10 outstanding start-ups were selected to participate in an intensive journey of capacity building, mentorship and technical support.

“Through workshops, pitch readiness boot camps and technical assistance sessions, these entrepreneurs refined their ideas and built the skills necessary to transform their concepts into viable, scalable and impact businesses.”

Speaking on why innovation matters, Yusuf said the intersection of agriculture and innovation offers boundless opportunities to address some of the country’s most pressing challenges.

Godwin Ehiabhi, senior project manager, GAIN said the pitch competition is out to innovations that help solve issues in the food systems supply chain and to promote the consumption of biofortified crops.

He noted that each year young people have come up with innovative solutions that help to improve supply chain efficiency.

He stated that GAIN has supported over 10,000 farmers with improved access to finance and training on good agricultural practices.

Fatima Kabir founder of Energy Assured, one of the winners of the N5 million grant said the award will help her business scale its operation in Bauchi and Kaduna states to support more women farmers with irrigation facilities.

