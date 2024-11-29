GAIN boosts Nigerian food production with N64mn grant to 16 SMEs

A total of 16 small business owners have been awarded with N4 million each, under the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) microgrant funding program aimed to boost access to healthy and nutritious foods in the country.

The beneficiaries which were drawn from Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa, and Oyo States are business owners in food production and processing value chain.

Speaking during the award ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, Micheal Ojo, country director, GAIN Nigeria said that the commitment of the organisation has been to transform food systems to deliver healthier diets for all, particularly the most vulnerable.

He explained that the Microgrant Funding for Nutritious Businesses program reflects not just financial support but an investment in the aspirations and tenacity of companies that have the potential to completely transform Nigeria’s food systems.

According to him, the fund is aimed at supporting product diversification and adoption of modern processing techniques, empower businesses to establish critical supply chain linkages, as well as increase the accessibility of fortified and biofortified food products to households across Nigeria.

“Over the past three years, the Strengthening Nutrition in Priority Staples (SNIPS) Project has demonstrated the remarkable power of collaboration. Farmers have transitioned to nutrient-enriched crops, specifically Vitamin A Cassava, Orange-Fleshed Sweet Potato, and Vitamin A Maize. These biofortified crops are not only improving the health of consumers but are also generating economic opportunities for processors, retailers, and agribusinesses.

“Today, we recognise exceptional companies that have successfully completed demanding assessments, demonstrating their willingness to take the lead in improving food security and nutrition in Nigeria. These companies are a testament to agriculture’s revolutionary potential in addressing the twin problems of food insecurity and malnutrition.

“Each awardee today will receive ₦4 million in microgrant funding, which serves as a lifeline to scale their operations, integrate higher food safety standards, and expand the availability of nutrient-rich foods across Nigeria,” he said.

He also disclosed that by 2027, GAIN aspires to enhance access to nutritionally improved staple foods for 1.5 billion people globally, improve access to healthier diets for 25 million people, and catalyse transformative change in food systems, adding that achieving these bold targets is only possible through partnerships with governments, businesses, academia, and communities working at the nexus of policy and practice.

In his remarks, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Oyo State, said that the recognition is a testament to the critical role that partnerships and innovation play in addressing malnutrition and improving food systems in Nigeria.

As the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in Oyo State, I am proud to highlight our state’s involvement as one of the four pilot states implementing GAIN’s Strengthening Nutrition in Priority Staples (SNIPS) project, alongside Benue, Nasarawa, and Kaduna States.

He noted that the initiative has not only impacted the state’s agricultural sector but has also demonstrated the transformative potential of collaborative efforts in strengthening nutrition.

“Through the SNIPS project, the production and consumption of biofortified crops, such as Vitamin A-rich cassava and orange flesh sweet potato have significantly increased in Oyo State. These staples are now reaching more households, particularly in underserved rural communities, contributing to better health outcomes and food security.

“The project has empowered farmers and agribusinesses with the technical knowledge and resources needed to adopt sustainable practices and improve the nutritional value of their produce. This is driving growth in local food value chains and ensuring the long-term viability of nutritious food systems.

“By creating demand for biofortified crops, GAIN has helped farmers access new markets and increase their incomes. This economic empowerment is critical for rural development and poverty alleviation,” he said.

