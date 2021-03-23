FrieslandCampina WAMCO, UniAbuja sign pact to boost Nigeria’s dairy sector

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria and University of Abuja have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a view to bridging the knowledge gap and strengthening stakeholder collaboration towards driving the integrated sustainability agenda in Nigeria’s dairy value chain, said a statement by executive director of corporate affairs Ore Famurewa on Tuesday.

The two parties, which are founding partners of the Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD), shared the goals and scope of their cooperation that will enable the CNDDD drive a sustainable national dairy sector during the MoU signing held at the University of Abuja on March 22, 2021, the statement said.

Managing director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO and chairman of CNDDD, Ben Langat, was quoted as saying that the partnership was a major pillar for the dairy maker towards strengthening the dairy value chain in Nigeria.

Read Also: IFDC/2Scale, Rabobank, Van Hall Larenstein join effort to boost dairy development

“To institutionalise dairy and make it sustainable, we need to strengthen local capacity to address current and future challenges in the dairy value chain.”

Speaking at the signing, vice chancellor of University of Abuja Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, professor, was also quoted as saying that going a partnership with Nigeria’s foremost dairy company symbolised a new dawn for the education sector and Nigeria’s teeming youth population.

“I welcome this important initiative which formalises and strengthens the CNDDD to establish a standard roadmap for dairy development in Nigeria.”

The CNDDD is Nigeria’s first national expertise center for dairy development and it is committed to unlocking and developing dairy expertise for all stakeholders in the Nigerian dairy sector. The centre seeks to drive a homegrown model for the entire dairy value chain in Nigeria as it partners with stakeholders including the government, universities and dairy value chain professionals.