FrieslandCampina unveils Zero-Waste Initiative to drive sustainable environmental practices

FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has launched the Zero Waste Initiative to drive sustainable environmental practices.

The first phase of the initiative will focus on reducing post-production waste sent to landfills and the second phase will address recovery of post-consumer waste.

Through the initiative, FrieslandCampina WAMCO aims to set a benchmark in Nigeria’s dairy sector by implementing a circular waste management model that enhances resource efficiency and minimizes environmental impact.

The initiative was commissioned by Obafemi Hamzat deputy governor of Lagos State during the 2024 Global Sustainability Week held recently.

The event underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving zero waste goals and aligns with Lagos State’s ambitious circular economy and sustainability objectives.

It also represents FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s commitment to balancing nutrition with environmental responsibility and marks the beginning of a comprehensive, two-phase approach to waste reduction.

Speaking at the launch, Hamzat who was represented by Mosopefolu George, commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, commended FrieslandCampina for its proactive approach to sustainability and its alignment with the state’s waste management strategies.

“Today’s launch reflects our collective commitment to create a cleaner, and healthier Lagos. By reducing waste and promoting recycling, FrieslandCampina is not only supporting Lagos State’s waste management goals but also setting a commendable example in Nigeria’s food and beverage industry.”

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will have on both our environment and our communities.”

Roger Adou, managing director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, stated that his orgainsation is committed to preserving the environment while providing Nigerians with high-quality dairy nutrition.

“The Zero Waste Initiative is a testament of our company’s dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. By implementing eco-friendly processes and reducing our carbon footprint, we will ensure that our operations are in balance with the planet.’’

This Zero Waste initiative complements the organisation’s broader global goal of achieving climate neutrality and circular operations by 2050, with a specific target of zero waste to landfill by 2030.

The firm’s emphasis on responsible packaging, resource conservation, and sustainable production processes further demonstrates its commitment to Doing Dairy Right, delivering high-quality nutrition in harmony with the planet’s needs.

Also, Jirinsola Olaleye, deputy director, Circular Economy who represented Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director of Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), highlighted some of the initiatives (Adopt a Street, Adopt a Bin and formalisation of searchers to integrate them into the waste management system) driven by the agency to achieve Zero Waste.

He commended FrieslandCampina WAMCO for joining forces in the reduction of waste in the State. She also praised FrieslandCampina WAMCO for the donation of LAWMA uniforms to support the street sweepers towards a cleaner Lagos.

Oreoluwa Famurewa, executive director, added that FrieslandCampina recognises the urgent need to address environmental challenges and this initiative is a proactive step towards a sustainable future, not only within the company’s operations but in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the Lagos State Government, whose support is pivotal in helping us achieve a circular economy in Nigeria,” she said.

