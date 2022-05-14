Finance takes centre stage at Welcome2Africa International agri-investment conference

To boost access to finance for agribusinesses, Welcome2Africa International (W2A), in collaboration with AFEX and Meristem Group, DLM Capital Group and Olam Agri is set to hold the second edition of its annual Agri-investment and Capital Market Conference, AICM2022.

AICM2022 is aimed to drive investment and finance for the capital market and the agribusiness sector in Nigeria.

“The capital market holds a multi-billion-naira potential of financing the agribusiness sector in Nigeria, however, that can only be explored effectively if viable opportunities are showcased. Then capital market players can invest freely, and agribusinesses can access finance from the robust market,” Bamidele Seun Owoola, CEO Welcome2Africa International, said in a statement.

She also noted that the capital market remains a potential lifeline for all of Nigeria’s economic and agricultural potentials with the right investments.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 30th, 2022, in Lagos will feature presentations, panel discussions amongst notable stakeholders in the capital market and agribusiness ecosystem, exhibitions.

Also, it will feature agripreneurs’ pitching sessions from the W2A Acceleration Program with speakers from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigerian Exchange Group, DLM Investment BankARM Hold Co, Central Bank of Nigeria, Vested World and other key stakeholders. Interested participants can register at www.welcome2africaint.com/aicm2022 to attend.