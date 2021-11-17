FG urged to assist farmers with more incentives to boost agribusiness

All Farmers Association of Nigerian (AFAN) has urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure that incentives meant for farming activities get to the real farmers in order to reduce hunger and ensure food security in the country.

Tunde Arosanyin, chairman (AFAN), in Kwara State, who made the call while addressing journalists in Ilorin, said when incentives such as fertilizer and seeds get to the authentic farmers, it would boost food production in the country.

Read also: Nigeria’s maize farmers strengthen partnership to drive mechanization

Arosanyin, advised Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Agriculture to emulate an electronic wallet created by the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina when he was Minister of Agriculture in the country, whose method ensured that subsidized fertilizer and seeds get to rural farmers as and when due.

The Chairman, however, commended the minister of agriculture for issuing a policy statement on how the bank of agriculture would get back on track as well as visiting agriculture research institutes to feel their pulse.