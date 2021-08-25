FG urged to address insecurity to boost food supply, reduce prices

Gbenga Eyiolawi, chairman of Titan Farms, has urged the federal government to address all forms of insecurities – cattle rustling, banditry, herders/farmers’ conflicts affecting farming to boost food supply and reduce prices.

Eyiolawi, who is a frontline mechanised farmer, also advised the government to create a department or agency that will bridge the gap between farmers and food-produce traders.

Featuring on a radio program in Ibadan, he pointed out that Nigerian farmers can produce enough food for local consumption and exports.

While explaining that the insecurity situation in the country is affecting productivity, thus causing a shortfall in supply and making farm produce unaffordable to the masses.

He called on the government to put in place a system that will address the insecurity challenges and bring down the food prices in the country.

He urged the government to create an agency that will focus on regulating the activities of farmers and traders to control food prices.

“ If a marketing control agency is set up and allowed to function effectively, I can assure you that we will attain food security,” he said.

The agric investor called on the government at all levels to encourage large-scale investments in agro-allied industry by creating enabling environments for growth and investment in the sector.

While revealing that efforts being made to make agriculture attractive to youths is not making much impact because most youths are not ready to go into farming as they prefer white-collar jobs.

“What our youths want are sexy jobs, and farming is not sexy. However, we organize agric training regularly and give people opportunities to earn from Titan Farms,” he said.

“Many of the trained youths have been doing fine but some moved away to other businesses after a few weeks because they expected farming to bring money quickly.”

He advised those interested in venturing into agric business to consider key areas which could also make their venture lucrative.

“In Nigeria of today, many people don’t look into the key areas of agriculture like preservation and storage as good business, what they focus most are cultivation and processing”, he noted.

“In agriculture, there are different phases, the preparations, and seedling stage, that’s a major business on its own. The farm management and maintenance stage as well as the processing stage are other areas.

“The storage and preservation stage, with the marketing and distribution stage, are also major businesses that could bring big money.

“And of all these stages I have mentioned, most people focus on planting, harvesting, and processing but leave others. However, those few people doing the others are making big money from it, because many don’t look at those sides. What most people understand about farming are planting, harvesting, and processing”, he stated.