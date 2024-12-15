FG reiterates commitment to tackling food insecurity

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to tackling food insecurity towards ensuring that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, minister of state for agriculture and food security, made this known while playing host to a delegation from the National Defence College, Kenya, led by Stephen Mutuku, a major general, in his office, in Abuja recently.

According to Abdullahi, the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ has eight points, including food security, poverty eradication, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, and inclusivity, amongst others.

According to the minister, “Food security is directly our major focus, we are to act in a manner that we are able to engender the growth of our economy through diversification and most importantly creating jobs for our teeming youths.

“We are to also promote inclusivity because in agriculture if you are able to bring in women, for example, into various value chains of your activities, you will definitely increase the productivity of that sector.”

The minister also decried the current post-harvest losses, which have led to low yields for the country’s farmers, pointing out that if this trend is controlled, it would also lead to an increase in productivity.

Speaking further, he noted that come the year 2025, the ministry will be having more programmes coming on board with target beneficiaries, expected deliverables and outcomes.

The minister congratulated the team for being part of the National Defense College, which is a very prestigious institution, noting that in every country, the national defense colleges are prestigious institutions and expect nothing less “than looking at national security strategy and how it will help improve nation’s, regional and the overall global security.”

Earlier in his remarks, Mutuku had stated that the group was one of the five other groups, pointing out that this particular group, Course No 27, was visiting the western region and its purpose was to learn and see what Nigeria had pertaining to security and strategy.

He added that for the team, food security was the core because, without it, the bearers would be jeopardised.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of a plaque and National Defence College Newsletter to the minister of State, a statement by Eremah Anthonia, chief information officer of the ministry, for the director information said.

