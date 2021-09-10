FG begins training of cassava farmers in Northwest

The Federal Government on Thursday commenced capacity training for cassava farmers in the Northwest aimed at bridging gaps in cassava production in the area.

The training organised by the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development, is to address yield gap in cassava production and expose farmers to new techniques.

In his address at the event which held in Birnin Kebbi, a director in the ministry, Karina Babangida said though Nigeria cassava yield is below 10 metric tons per hectare; it is still the leading cassava producer in the world.

Babangida, who was represented by Hakeem Raji, a deputy director, said Nigeria has the potential of producing more than 40 metric tons per hectare, if farmers adopt appropriate measures.

These, she said, include efficient technologies and improved agronomic practices and cropping systems.

Read also: Farmers ask FG to support in repositioning coconut value chain

“One of the key priorities of the present administration under the agricultural promotion policy is to achieve a hunger-free Nigeria through an improved agricultural sector that ensures sustainable food supply that is easily accessible and affordable.

“Giving the prime position of cassava commonly to providing food security and ensuring raw materials to many industries such as pharmaceuticals, ethanol among others, efforts should be intensified to improve productivity in order to attract more people and benefits into cassava production.

“The cassava seed system, use of smart agriculture application, seed tracker and other digital tools developed by researchers at the international institute have good potentials to improve cassava productivity.”

She explained that the workshop was to expose the farmers to the opportunities to improve their production.

“Indeed, we are all here today to deliberate on how to increase production, productivity on cassava and ensure self-sufficiency in food.

“It is in my view that sustained growth in the agriculture sector is hinged on strong collaboration between research institutions and flow of information on improved technologies, especially high yielding planting material and good agronomic practices.

“Thus, the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development will continue to support relevant activities of cassava value chain to utilise and produce improved cassava planting materials vital for increasing agricultural production,” he noted. NAN