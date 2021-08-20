FACAN, ADP partner to support Edo cashew farmers with 50,000 seedlings

As part of efforts to boost cashew and Sesame production in Edo state, the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN), Edo State chapter in collaboration with the State’s Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) has distributed 50,000 free cashew seedlings to farmers.

The association also distributed free sesame seeds for the cultivation of 100 hectares to the farmers.

Speaking at the distribution of the free seedlings and seeds in Benin City, Victor Iyama, national president of FACAN, said the distribution of the free cashew seedlings and sesame seeds was to encourage more farmers in the state to embrace cashew and sesame production.

Iyama noted that the cultivation of the crops, especially the Sesame seed, was to harness its economic benefits as one of the highest revenue earnings in the international market.

In his remarks, Ojo Ajanaku, national president of cashew association, said Nigeria is the 8th largest producer of cashew in Africa with about 5 percent of the continent’s production and 15th in the world.

Ajanaku represented by Ade Adesida, executive secretary of the association, who opined that cashew is one of the most profitable long-term agricultural investments, noted that inadequate processing capacity has remained a stumbling block to the vibrancy of the industry in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Sheriff Balogun, national president of Sesame Association, who said Nigeria is the 7th highest producer and exporter of Sesame seeds worldwide, added that the country earned about N93.7billion from the seed in 2020.

Balogun said the Sesame seed is cultivated in about 30 states in the country, adding that Jigawa, Benue, Taraba and Nasarrawa are the highest producing states.

In his welcome address, Prince Enahoro Ojiefoh, Edo state chairman of FACAN, said the association has designed a 4-year master plan to inject one million cashew trees in the state.

Ojiefoh said the distribution of the one million cashew seedlings would spread for the four-year master plan.

He said the one million cashew seedlings was capable of generating N8 billion revenue annually to the state government coffers after the selective harvest.

He added that the Sesame seeds distributed to the farmers for the cultivation of 100 hectares if well harnessed would generate a minimum of 3 billion revenue to the state.

Ojiefoh opined that the association targets a production of 2000 tons of Sesame seeds annually. He said the 2000 tons was capable of generating N10 billion revenue annually to the state.

While calling for the state government support and the collaboration of private and organized sectors for the association to actualize its goal within the next five years, he added that no fewer than 15 foreign companies have indicated interest to uptake 100 percent of the product from farmers.

In his remarks, Peter Aikhomobhogbe, permanent secretary, Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, commended FACAN for promoting the cultivation of cashew and Sesame seeds in the state.

Aikhomobhogbe, who pledged the state government support to the associations, however, urged the benefitting farmers to ensure that the seedlings are planted as directed.

He, however, threatened to blacklist any farmer that failed to plant the seedlings as extension officers and other officers of the ministry will be deployed to monitor their various farms.