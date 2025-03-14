As part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), Funmi Omoyele, coordinator of the Lagos Agrinnovation Club, has called for increased female participation in agribusiness decision-making.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Green Republic Farms themed ‘Empowering Women in Agriculture – Innovations, Finance & Market Access’, Omoyele emphasised that agriculture is not just an industry but the backbone of Africa’s economy.

“It is the lifeblood of our continent, providing livelihoods to millions, feeding our growing population, contributing significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and estimated to reach $1 trillion value by 2030,” she said.

However, she lamented that women remain underrepresented in leadership positions within the sector. “For too long, women—the true custodians of food production, processing, and trade—have been overlooked, underfunded, and excluded from critical decision-making spaces,” she explained.

“Today, we are not just celebrating women in agriculture, we are igniting a movement to amplify their voices, recognise their innovations, and support their businesses. With the right resources, women can transform agribusiness into a powerhouse for economic growth and food security,” she added.

Omoyele highlighted that women make up nearly 50 percent of Africa’s agricultural workforce, yet they control less than 20 percent of key resources such as land, finance, and technology.

She identified several challenges impeding women’s growth in agribusiness, including limited access to finance, land ownership restrictions, technological gaps, market access barriers, and the impact of climate change.

To address these barriers, she noted innovation as a game-changer, citing digital financial tools, AgriTech solutions, and sustainable farming practices as pathways to improving women’s productivity.

“The future of agriculture depends on innovation; from precision farming and climate-smart technologies to digital platforms that enhance productivity and market access. For women, technology represents a game-changer,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of gender-responsive credit policies, microfinance models, and public-private partnerships in closing the funding gap.

On market access, Omoyele pointed out that despite producing high-quality goods, women often struggle to sell at competitive prices.

“This can be tackled through women-led agribusiness networks, e-commerce platforms, and fair trade certification programs,” she noted.

She celebrated women breaking barriers in agribusiness, including Abisola Olusanya, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture; Ada Osakwe, founder of Agrolay Ventures; and Affiong Williams, chief executive officer of ReelFruits.

She urged stakeholders to commit to policy reforms, targeted investments, and mentorship programs to empower more women in the sector.

Adding that: “Women are not just participants; they are pioneers, leaders, and decision-makers. The future of agribusiness in Africa is female-led, technology-driven, and innovation-focused.”

The webinar featured a panel discussion where female agripreneurs shared insights on overcoming industry challenges.

