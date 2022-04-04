Dangote Fertiliser to train 1m farmers in 3 yrs

Towards enhancing agriculture and job creation, Dangote Fertiliser Limited is to train over one million farmers in the next three years.

The training, which is part of the fertiliser company’s agriculture extension services, will involve spot demonstrations, result demonstrations, field demonstrations and soil sample collections.

According to Uchenna Nwankwo of Dangote Fertiliser, the exercise is designed to instruct farmers on the best practices in fertiliser application.

In his presentation at the Dangote Group special day at the ongoing Enugu international trade fair, Nwankwo said free samples of Dangote Fertiliser will be used in field demonstrations while the results will be collated at the end of the farming season.

Jasper Nduagwuike, president, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), praised Dangote Industries Limited for the sponsorship of the Enugu trade fair, adding that the indigenous conglomerate is making a great impact on Nigeria’s economy.

Nduagwuike noted that the Dangote Group is turning Nigeria’s economy from consuming to producing, by manufacturing household items, fertiliser, and other products. He charged other companies to emulate Dangote Group.

He said “ECCIMA expects other companies to emulate Dangote industries because that is the only way you can change the cause of this economy. I challenge small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to understand that Dangote industries was once SMEs but with hard work, resilience, and determination, it is today a conglomerate.

“ECCIMA is grateful to Dangote industries for being a part of the sponsorship of the fair. This relationship will continue and for us, it is morning yet on creation day,” he said.

Abayomi Shittu, the regional sales director of Dangote Cement in Southeast, welcoming guests to the special day, said the interest of the Dangote Group is in supporting the government in job creation and reducing poverty in Nigeria.

He noted that the company, through its job creation mechanism, has become the second biggest employer of labour in the country outside the government which, according to him, is a plus for the company.

Shittu stated that the president/CEO, Aliko Dangote is passionate about promoting the activities of chambers of commerce & industries across the nation.

Explaining the importance of chambers of commerce, he stated “Our participation at all major trade fairs across the country is a means of demonstrating our belief that Chambers of Commerce & Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

Our expectation is that this trade fair will further expand awareness for our innovative products, generate sales, get prospective buyers, improve the image of our brands, and open up new markets that will further translate into job creation.”