COVID-19: OCP Africa’s Agribooster set to support 75,000 farmers in planting season

OCP Africa, a top global producer and exportation of phosphate-based fertilizers through its agribooster scheme is set to support 75,000 farmers as planting season commences.

The agribooster initiative which was launched in 2017, supports smallholder farmers to get access to quality farm inputs, financial services, markets, and training with extension services centered on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) while improving the yield and productivity of the farmer.

The scheme is now being boosted across key agric-belts in Nigeria as the 2020 farming season commences and is intended to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s food security.

“Following the decline in agricultural production in Nigeria, we are pleased to have programs like this which are fashioned towards helping smallholder farmers, and empowerment of young extension agents to fight insufficiency and insecurity of both food and cash crops,” said Akintunde Akinwande, business development manager, OCP Africa Nigeria.

Akinwande explained that through the initiative, the organisation has trained and equipped about 30 last-mile agents and provided them with motorcycles and tablets to work directly with farmers and ensure that quality practical GAP training is cascaded down through the Training of Trainers (ToT) approach.

The agents also perform entrepreneurial functions in retail sales of quality inputs to farmers within their environment.

Following the success of the initiative in the past three years, Akinwande stated that OCP Africa is planning to grow its involvement in 2020 to cover 75,000 smallholder farmers.

“And in light with the efforts by federal and state governments in Nigeria to battle the adverse effects of the COVID pandemic on food security, OCP Africa would also be implementing an agribooster-themed ‘Palliative Intervention to farmers’ across several states in Nigeria,” he said.

Read also: African farmers recount survival strategy amid virus impact

This intervention which would be launched soon would give farmers access subsidized bags of fertilizers provided by OCP Africa under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative.

Under this new initiative by OCP Africa, farmers will be able to access NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer at a subsidized retail price, while benefitting from GAP training, digital technology support and market linkages all provided as an incentive and a booster bundle under OCP Africa’s Covid-19 initiative.

The agribooster initiative has made a tremendous success as maize farmers under the scheme made returns on their investments of up to 84percent as a result of an average yield of 3.4MT.

Financial institutions involved also recorded loan recoveries above 86percent which is very commendable when compared to other schemes they have been involved in.

“I can now afford to send my daughter to a good school,” Deborah Emmanuel, a farmer from Pampaida-Ikara, Kaduna State who had benefitted from the agribooster initiative said.

Another farmer, Rabiu Aliyu claimed that after paying his loan he could repair his broken-down bus and put it into commercial use thereby bringing him additional income.

Key partners of the agribooster initiative also lent their voices to the impact of this laudable project on agriculture in Nigeria.

Aminu Mohamed, managing director of ABU Microfinance bank said “This is the first and only project that has brought about a quality business opportunity and income in the lives of farmers.”

“The agribooster project aided quick access to quality inputs, increased awareness on financial literacy, banking/saving culture amongst farmers cooperatives, and most importantly provided a platform for increase business and sustainable engagement between the University and its host community,” he said.