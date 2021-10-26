Bauchi partners NCX for enhanced commodity sales

As part of efforts towards reducing post harvest loss and enhancing commodity sales the Bauchi State Government has partnered with the Nigeria Commodities Exchange NCX – a commodity exchange platform under the Federal Ministry of Industry and Investment.

The collaboration was done through following a technical partnership guided by the state ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Garba Dahiru, Bauchi State Commissioner for Agriculture made this disclosure recently, during a one-day national capacity building workshop organized by NCX on agric –commodity trading and warehousing management for farmers, agro-processors, and other market actors, held in the state.

The commissioner, who was represented by Samaila Ahmed, permanent secretary in the ministry of agriculture, disclosed that the operationalization of the Exchange`s trading activities in the state will go a long way in complementing the core objectives of the Continental Free Trade Agreement which are geared towards bringing, agricultural development, trade and investment closer to the people of the state.

“This workshop is indeed timely and commendable considering our administration`s on-going efforts on diversifying its economy with special focus on agric produce expansion and trading. We are also aware that Nigeria has signed the agreement for the creation of a single market for Africa known as the Continental Free Trade Agreement which is essentially meant to bring trade between African Nations.

“As you are aware that the administration Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, is always ready to provide enabling environment for agriculture activities to thrive in the state,” the commissioner noted.

Also speaking, Zaheera Baba Ari, managing director, NCX, noted that the platform provides the state’s domestic and international consumers access to millions of tons of major commercially viable agro-commodities; such as sesame seed, shea nut, maize, sorghum, paddy rice, groundnut, coffee, cassava, yams, cotton and livestock available in the state.

“NCX has since opened discussions aimed at creating a technical partnership with farmer groups and cooperatives in the state through the auspices of the state ministry of Commerce and Industry to encourage farmers to dispose their yields through the Exchange’s Trading Floors.

“Several meetings have been held in this regard and it is hoped that the proposed partnership would kick off in the coming harvest season. It is envisaged that the proposed technical partnership being facilitated by the state government will avail domestic and international consumers’ access to millions of tons of major agro-commodities that are available in the state.

“In recognition of these facts, NCX had established two Delivery Warehouses in the state and thus enjoined commodity traders and consumers to patronize its trading floors as it was well positioned to give them the many benefits of an efficient and cost-effective commodity trading platform,” She stressed.

According to her, similar partnerships have been held in past in several other states across the country including FCT, Ogun, Benue, Kogi, Borno, Plateau, Anambra and Gombe, as part of the agency’s efforts aimed at achieving a boost in trade and investment.

This, she said is in line with a presidential mandate issued earlier this month to relevant government agencies directing all to jointly work towards addressing the high food prices and market fluctuations.”

Over 119 farmers and cooperative groups attended the occasion.