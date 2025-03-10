Hakeem Jimo, country director of ProVeg Nigeria.

Nigerian products targeting both local and international markets can now receive certification from a globally recognised vegan and vegetarian label known as V-Label.

The firm recently announced its partnership with ProVeg Nigeria, saying that the collaboration aims to promote plant-based and vegan-friendly products in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are thrilled to join forces with V-Label, a globally respected certification that aligns with our values and goals,” said Hakeem Jimo, country director of ProVeg Nigeria.

“Our mission is twofold: helping Nigerian export businesses—both large and small—become more competitive in foreign markets where vegan and vegetarian labeling is standard, and inspiring healthier and more sustainable choices among Nigerian consumers,” he explained.

With changing dietary habits in Nigeria, more consumers are shifting towards plant-based diets for health, sustainability, and ethical reasons. The growing demand for vegan and vegetarian products has created an opportunity for businesses to establish credibility and transparency in the market.

The export market for plant-based products is expanding, with the African diaspora presenting a significant opportunity. The African-American community, for instance, is among the fastest-growing vegan demographics globally.

Martin Ranninger, co-director of the firm, emphasised the significance of this partnership.

“We are excited to welcome ProVeg Nigeria into our global network. Their expertise in the local market and commitment to plant-based advocacy make them an ideal partner in expanding V-Label’s footprint in Africa. Together, we aim to provide consumers with transparent and trustworthy choices,” he said.

Domestically, the Nigerian alternative protein market is projected to grow at an annual rate of over 10.2 percent between 2024 and 2031, highlighting its huge potential.

A 2023 study found that 4 percent of Nigerians identify as vegan, 17 percent as vegetarian, and 32 percent as flexitarian—a noticeable increase from previous years.

Additionally, 35 percent of consumers across Africa and the Middle East seek vegan-friendly labels on product packaging, underscoring the relevance of V-Label’s introduction in Nigeria.

ProVeg Nigeria has been instrumental in fostering the plant-based movement in the country. Through initiatives such as corporate health campaigns, plant-based chef training, and fast-food restaurant rankings, the organisation continues to drive awareness and adoption of vegan-friendly options in Nigeria’s evolving food landscape.

