Agric minister sees insurance, weather advisory enhancing food production

Abubakar Kyari, minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has called for the creation of agricultural insurance and weather advisory desks at the community level to enhance adaptation and resilience to climate change by smallholder farmers.

According to the minister, this is to promote a sustainable environment for agricultural investment, a statement signed by Ezeaja Ikemefuna, assistant director of information, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, stated.

The minister made the call during the recent Agricultural Insurance and Climate Advisory Round Table Meeting held in Abuja recently.

He pointed out that making weather advisory services available at the right time at the community level would reduce the effect of climate change on the agricultural ecosystem and boost production.

According to Kyari, “The importance of insurance cover for farmers cannot be overemphasised as this can help to protect investments, increase productivity as well as livelihoods of farmers which will in turn aid the country achieve its food security objectives.”

He noted that there is also the growing frequency and severity of flood, drought, and other environmental disasters arising from climate change.

He revealed that “the Ministry is resolved to develop the agricultural sector towards the attainment of the objectives of SDGs, especially those of zero hunger and to improve sustainable agricultural practices.”

Kyari stressed that “agricultural investments must be protected and market-oriented for us to be able to move away from the subsistence farming being practised by our smallholder farmers.”

The minister lauded the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for its tireless efforts in strengthening social stability through social services and the promotion of a more market-led economy that has enhanced Nigeria’s capacity as a responsible regional and trade partner.

In his remarks, Jean–Pierre Rousseau, director, Winrock International, stated that agriculture insurance and weather advisory services have tremendous potential to transform the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

He pledged that the USAID Feed the Future Programme would continue to support the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

