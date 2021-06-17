Agric investment forum to explore alternative financing holds June 30

An agric investment forum seeking to highlight capital market and other non-conventional options to finance the sector in Nigeria is being organized by Welcome2Africa International (W2A), in collaboration with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending PLC (NIRSAL).

The Agric Investment and Capital Markets 2021 forum, slated to hold on the 30th of June 2021 at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, has confirmed guest speakers which include Aliyu Abdulhameed, MD/CEO NIRSAL, Kenneth Obiajulu, MD/CEO One Capital, Sunil Dhanuka, Country Head, Valency Agro Nigeria Ltd. Others are Chuka Mordi, MD, Ellah Lakes Plc, and Sadiq Usman, Head, Corporate Bus Dev, Flour Mills of Nigeria.

According to a statement by organizers, the primary objective of the forum is to facilitate the establishment of an agribusiness pipeline for the capital markets and other non-conventional financial markets – with a focus on high-value commodities such as; cocoa, cashew, and ginger. In addition to this, the forum will critically ex-ray the Nigerian capital market, policies, challenges, as well as unlock the enormous potentials and opportunities in the multi-trillion-naira sector.

The forum is also expected to demonstrate and showcase investment products and how to structure products suited for Nigeria’s Agribusiness Sector; Exploring Structured Ag Commodity Trade Finance in Nigeria. Furthermore, exploring how policymakers and regulators can further promote sustainable and integrated securities markets, Investor Confidence and enhance global coordination and converged regulation for agribusiness development in Nigeria.

It will also highlight options that are available to investors in the Nigerian capital markets, seeking to diversify their portfolios – through the showcase of viable opportunities with a focus on high-value commodities, and exploring mechanisms that need to be in place to establish effective investor protection and financial stability.

The forum will analyze the experiences these businesses face in raising funds via the capital markets and the various instruments, strategies, processes, and resources utilized in facilitating these deals.

Interested participants in the forum, themed ‘Accessing Innovative Financing and Funding Instruments’, can register via www.welcome2africaint.com/aicm2021