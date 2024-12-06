Agency partners Seed Council on six priority crops to enhance food security

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has partnered the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) on six priority crops to enhance food security in Nigeria.

The six crops include: maize, rice, cowpeas, cassava, millet, and oil palm across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, minister of state for agriculture and food security, noted that climate change is real and has become inevitable in integrating modern seed technology to ensure sustainability and food security

“We are witnessing a clear and existential threats of climate change and its impact on our local food systems,” he said.

He emphasised the need for urgent integration of modern seed technology to counter the existential threats posed by climate change on Nigeria’s food systems.

The minister gave the emphasis on the second day of a two-day workshop on ‘Enhancing Seed Systems for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security in Nigeria,’ organised by the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) in collaboration with the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), which held from Monday to Wednesday, in Abuja.

The minister, while highlighting the critical role of innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of Nigeria’s seed sector, tied the initiative to the federal government’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This gathering speaks to the critical role that innovation and collaboration play in the future of our seed sector in the face of our present challenges as a nation,” he said.

Abdullahi also outlined the hurdles Nigeria faces in transforming its seed system, including poor distribution channels, inadequate infrastructure, and widespread mistrust in the quality and health impacts of improved seeds.

He commended NADF for its leadership in addressing these issues, stating, “The National Agricultural Development Fund is commended for taking the bull by the horn in addressing critical issues hampering our agricultural development.”

Mohammed Abu, executive secretary, National Agricultural Development Fund, said the six priority crops are staples in different geopolitical zones in Nigeria and are crucial for achieving food security in the country.

“Through the Seed Systems Enhancement Programme, we aim to provide financial support to drive this transformation. This includes funding for agricultural research institutes to develop and scale breeder seeds for priority crops,” said Abu Ibrahim.

Ishak Khalid, acting director-general, NASC, while emphasising the private sector’s pivotal role, lauded the government’s commitment to enacting policies that strengthen the seed sector. “As the private sector, we need to be more organised to give life to the beautiful policies and shun any kind of circumvention that may collapse the system.”

Share