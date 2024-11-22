AFS 2025 forum seeks to make Africa’s food system resilient

…as Senegal hosts summit

Transiting Africa’s food systems to equitable, reliable and resilient will take centre stage at the 2025 Africa Food Systems (AFS) forum in Senegal as the impact of rising global warming squeezes millions of smallholder farmers on the continent.

The upcoming summit is expected to drive significant advancements in food systems across Africa, building on the momentum from previous forums and setting even bolder commitments that will transform the continent’s food systems.

Mabouba Diagne, minister for Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock of Senegal said that hosting the AFS Forum 2025 Summit is an honour and a powerful endorsement of the nation’s commitment to sustainable agri-food systems.

“Our 2050 vision is centred on building productive, resilient and competitive agri food systems that not only ensure food and nutrition security for our people but also position Senegal as a leader in agri- food systems innovation on the continent,” Diagne said.

Through this vision, the minister noted that the country aims to empower smallholder farmers, enhance value chains, and drive sustainable practices that address climate challenges and drive economic growth and markets development through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“We are confident that this platform and year-round activities will help us in delivering our new flagships program such our Municipal Agricultural Cooperatives and drive investments in our agri food systems policies.”

“Insights and collaborations formed in Dakar will leave a lasting impact on food security and sustainability across the continent, paving the way for a prosperous and food-secure Africa.”

After a robust three-month rigorous process, Senegal was chosen amongst other strong candidate for its forward-looking agri food systems, ambitious 2050 vision led by the new young leadership, commitment to sustainable food systems transformation that align with the Forum’s mission, the country world class event infrastructures, stability and security.

Amath Pathé Sene, managing director of AFSF, emphasized the importance of the annual summit for accelerating progress and driving impactful changes.

“Senegal has demonstrated exemplary leadership in advancing policies and investments that prioritize food and nutrition security, agri- investment with a focus on youth and women.”

“We believe the 2025 Summit of the AFS Forum will serve as a unique platform for advancing the continent’s agri-food agenda and fostering partnerships that will shape the future of food systems in Africa and beyond.”

“As we prepare for next year’s forum, we will focus on creating an inclusive, impactful and accountability platform where stakeholders along agri-food systems value chain from across Africa can convene to learn about the continental agenda, seize investment opportunities, exchange knowledge, forge solid partnerships, make actionable commitments and take action toward food systems transformation in Africa.”

Agnes Kalibata, president of AGRA and co-chair AFSF Partners Group, said the organisation is delighted to have Senegal as the 2025 host of the forum, noting that the decision stems for the country’s leadership commitment in food systems transformation.

The 2025 summit in Senegal is expected to address pressing issues in African agriculture and food systems, with a focus on enabling country Legacy Programs, supporting MSME growth in the food sector, and promoting strategic partnerships that drive investments, forging the continent agenda.

The forum will bring together high-level governments leaders, private sector stakeholders, academia and civil society organiSations to engage in meaningful discussions to build resilient food systems in Africa.

