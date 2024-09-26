AFEX, WEE Project empower Northern Nigerian female farmers on best agricultural practices

AFEX, one of the leading commodities players in Africa, has concluded a major sensitisation campaign focused on empowering female farmers in northern Nigeria, out of the targeted 30,000, through greater access to resources and opportunities.

The campaign, held in Kaduna, is part of the Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project, a pivotal initiative aimed at fostering inclusion and boosting the capacity of women in rural Nigeria to enhance food productivity.

AFEX revealed that in today’s Nigeria, women farmers produce 30 percent less per hectare than their male counterparts, because they use fewer inputs and have limited participation in extension services, farm less-valuable crops, and hire less productive labour.

Read also: FG targets food sufficiency in new agricultural reform plan

In addition to this, women in rural areas are more likely to be excluded from financial services, as the World Bank reports that 37 percent of women versus 46 percent of men are banked in developing countries.

Speaking at the event, Kamaldeen Raji, Managing Director, AFEX Fair Trade, said “AFEX is committed to supporting the development of sustainable agricultural value chains in Africa, and we believe that empowering women farmers is essential to achieving this goal.

“The WEE Project offers a unique opportunity to leverage our expertise in agricultural commodity trading and market access to help women farmers in Nigeria overcome the challenges they face. By providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed, we can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable agricultural sector.”

Read also: RHI disburses N10m grant to female farmers in Delta to boost agro-businesses

AFEX is a platform business that enables efficient trade for commodities in Africa. According to the organisation, these solutions start at the producer level, ensuring improvement in productivity and livelihoods while building up commodity volumes in the right quality and quantity for local and regional trade.

Also present at the event was Mobolaji Adesanya, Project Coordinator, Kaduna WEE Project, who added, “This sensitization campaign by AFEX was a great opportunity to connect with women farmers in our community.

“As we prepare to hit our target of transforming the lives of 30,000 female farmers, it is important that we emphasize the place of public-private partnerships to accelerate progress.

Read also: Smallholder farmers tap technology to boost productivity, share success stories

“By working closely with stakeholders like AFEX, we will ensure that interventions are tailored to the specific needs and challenges faced by women farmers in rural areas.”

The WEE Project, funded by the Bayer Foundation, is a three-year pilot programme designed to increase women’s influence in the economy. It seeks to dismantle barriers to employment, promote decent work, and support female-led enterprises, enabling women and girls to thrive economically.