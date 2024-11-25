Adventure Commodities unveils hulling plant to boost sesame quality

Agventure Commodities Limited has unveiled an organic and natural sesame hulling plant in Kano State as part of efforts to expand agro export in the country.

The new sesame hulling plant is expected to generate employment opportunities for the local community, creating about 300 direct and indirect jobs.

Sheeju Prabhakaran, general manager of the Indian plant, Adventure Commodities Limited, said the launch of the plant will help enhance the quality and quantity of the country’s sesame export.

“The newly established sesame hulling plant represents a significant milestone as it is poised to increase sesame seed processing capacity by 7,000MT per year.”

“Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the plant will enable efficient and high-quality sesame hulling, meeting the growing demand for premium hulled seeds in international markets such as the USA, Europe and Asia,” he stressed.

Prabhakaran who noted that absence of such a facility in the community had reduced farmers’ export output in the state over the years.

He expressed optimism that the inauguration of sesame hulling plant would galvanise sesame production capacity, export potential, sustainable growth in the state’s agricultural sector and also support local sesame farmers’ productivity.

“The facility has been built to comply with international standards for food manufacturing and utilise state-of-the-art technologies, including dry hulling and colour sorting,” he said.

“A full quality assurance programme has been implemented and extensive training and monitoring programmes are in place to ensure that products comply with stringent quality standards, providing full traceability from the farm through production and delivery.”

“We are thrilled to launch this new facility, which aligns with our long-term mission to deliver the finest quality sesame seeds to our global clients.”

According to him, the investment will not only enhance Nigeria’s export capabilities but also creates new opportunities for local farmers by providing a stable market.

While highlighting the company’s past achievements, Derek Olokor, treasury director of the company, said: “We believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. Our new plant is a testament to our efforts to adopt responsible production practices while supporting the livelihoods of farmers in the region.”

