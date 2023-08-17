Abubakar Kyari to drive Tinubu’s food security plan

President Bola Tinubu recently revealed an immediate, medium and long-term plan to fix the country’s food crisis after declaring a state of emergency on food security.

To drive Tinubu’s food security plan and lead the charge of revamping the agricultural sector in Africa’s biggest economy in the next four years is Abubakar Kyari, who has been appointed as the country’s new minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

During his appointment, the Tinubu led government also renamed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) which experts noted shows the government commitment to drive food security.

Kyari, the newly appointed minister of agriculture and food security was born 15 January, 1963.

He was the senator representing Borno North Senatorial District of Borno State at the 9th National Assembly from 2015 until his resignation in April 2022.

Read also: Kano considers six-month maternity leave over malnourished kids

Kyari’s appointment is coming on the back of the United Nations’ warning of global food shortages due to global warming and climate change effects.

The mainstay of the region’s economy, now devastated by banditry, insecurity, floods, and corruption, among other things has been a priority to the Tinubu-led administration. In his brief yet impactful time as the nation’s leader, President Tinubu has executed a multifaceted strategy to address the pressing issue of food security.

Recognising the urgent need to secure the nation’s food supply, his administration has undertaken several strategic initiatives that have captured the attention of Nigerians and the international community alike.

Farmers under the auspices of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Thursday, barely 24 hours after the appointment, expressed hope over the newly appointed Ministers for the sector and the renaming of the Ministry.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Association’s President and made available to BusinessDay.

“Appointing relatively young people to drive the quest for the attainment of food security is a step in the right direction.

“Any appointee found performing below average, perpetrating inequity or promoting corruption should be promptly removed or reassigned but anyone performing creditably well should be publicly acknowledged and adequately applauded,” Kabiru said.

Kyari was born in Borno State and has worn different caps in his political career since 1998 till date.