2020 World Milk Day: Three Crowns celebrates with ‘Voices of the Heart’ campaign

To commemorate the 2020World Milk Day, Three Crowns, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk, has unveiled plans to launch the Voices of the Heart Campaign.

The campaign is to highlight the fulfilling ways the dairy industry has made a vital contribution to improving nutrition in Nigeria’s food value chain.

Omolara Banjoko, marketing manager, Three Crowns said that the organisation would play to mums and the value chain a holistic campaign message tagged ‘Voices of the Heart.’

“Through this campaign, we will elevate the brand’s care for your heart story and dial up the functional benefits of Three Crowns milk by showcasing the different things a healthy heart can do,” Banjoko said.

“Every time the heartbeats, it speaks and its language is so unique that only very few can hear and interpret it. Luckily, Three Crowns milk is one of the few that understand and can interpret well the language of the heart,” he added.

According to him, the campaign will climax on June 1 which is the day set aside since 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to show the importance of milk and encourage its consumption as part of a daily diet.

He stated that through the brand’s unique campaign, Three Crowns will be caring for the hearts of mums and make use of the 2020 World Milk Day celebration to translate the message and bring it to the forefront for everyone to hear.

He noted that the campaign is in line with the brand’s pay off, ‘Healthy Mums, Happy Families.’

The campaign has since kicked off on May 24th with a teaser by the brand to demonstrate what a healthy heart can do when nourished and properly cared for.

It was followed by a series of consumer engagements where Mums are asked to record and upload 30-second voice notes to their loved ones with a pledge to stay healthy for them with Three Crowns milk on the brand’s

website https://www.femininelounge.com/world-milk-day

Mums can also send their voice notes through WhatsApp to 08036847790 with their full names.

There were other interactive online quizzes on zikoko.com where mums were asked to plan a breakfast meal and upon completion, the brand reveals what type of mums they are, based on their responses.

Across select stores, starting from May 29 till World Milk Day June 1, shoppers that buy at least N5,000 worth of Three Crowns milk gets free milk up to N2,500 and N5,000 in Lagos and Ibadan respectively. The gesture was also extended to some selected online shopping platforms.

On June 1, 2020, the brand gave out free milk worth N400 to the first 2,000 consumers that buy at least N2,000 worth of Three Crowns milk products on Jumia, Konga, or Habari websites.

This is yet another exciting campaign from Three Crowns milk to make this year’s World Milk Day celebration memorable for all its consumers.