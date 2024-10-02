17 states tap $546m Livestock Support Project

At least 223,097 profiled beneficiaries from 17 states have received a share of the $546m Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA), an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The L-PRES project was launched with a mission to improve livestock productivity, commercialisation, and resilience across Nigeria.

“Key components of the project include the Institution and Innovation System Strengthening (US 95 million), Animal Husbandry and Advisory Support Services (US 40 million), Animal Health Services (US 40 million), Livestock Value Chain Enhancement (US 275 million), Crisis Prevention and Conflict Mitigation (US$100 million), and Natural Resources Management and Pasture Improvement (US$70 million),” Sanusi Abubakar, the national project coordinator of the project said at a media workshop in Abuja Monday.

Sanusi said the project, running from 2022 to 2028, is funded with a loan of US$500 million granted in 2021, complemented by US$46 million in counterpart funding over six years and is being deployed to improve various aspects of the livestock value chain, and the project is implemented through a Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) at the state level, with the National Coordination Office (NCO) providing technical support and guidance.

He said the livestock sector plays a vital role in Nigeria’s economy and food security but faces several challenges, such as climate change, level of value addition, market access, poor services, absence of supporting infrastructure, disease and conflicts between herders and farmers. To address the issues, L-PRES is built on an integrated approach to support the resilience and growth of livestock systems.

Sanusi revealed that over 223,097 beneficiaries have been profiled across 17 states, ensuring the interventions reach the right farmers and livestock producers.

Other ongoing projects and initiatives include: livestock service centres, geospatial mapping of natural resources, livestock value chain hub and community small ruminants holding pens, he said.

The coordinator revealed that National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) will soon be implemented to enhance livestock management nationwide.

“We are also working to establish two Livestock Gene Banks to support breed improvement and conservation,” he said.

