$100,000 Agripreneur Prize launched to support business models during COVID-19 crisis

The second edition of the $100,000 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition has been launched this week, as it aims to inspire young people throughout the African continent to launch and grow innovative or technology-driven businesses in the agrifood sector, from “seed to fork” and beyond.

Organisers say the competition was launched amidst the coronavirus pandemic to give hope and support to the agripreneurs on the African continent. Bringing on board influential co-founders, members and ambassadors, the 2020 competition aims to grow the pan-African GoGettaz entrepreneurial community and pave the way for new businesses embracing technology and innovation in the agrifood and agritech sectors.

A statement by organisers said the 2020 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition will acknowledge two innovative ventures, one led by a man and one led by a woman who founded or co-founded businesses in the agrifood sector in Africa. The winners will each be awarded a grand prize of $50,000 along with an industry-leading support network to take their businesses to the next level.

The competition launches as the coronavirus pandemic is having a severely negative impact on health, well-being, and livelihoods of billions of people throughout Africa and the world. While the ultimate costs of this crisis are unknown, tremendous effort and innovation is needed to keep agribusiness going and ensure the health crisis does not translate into a severe food crisis. Leadership and coordinated action are required at global, national, and local levels to find solutions for agrifood systems that are responsive to, and supportive of, health measures.

“We have decided to go ahead with the 2020 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition. Not despite the coronavirus, but because of it,” said Svein Tore Holsether, president and CEO of Yara International. “Now, more than ever, we need to support African agrifood entrepreneurs and the small and medium agribusinesses on the continent. They are the people who produce food and get it to the people who need it. They will be the people who help to rebuild our economies after the pandemic is over.”

In 2019 pan-African telecommunication, technology and renewable energy group Econet together with global crop nutrition leader Yara, co-catalysed Generation Africa and the inaugural US$100,000 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize which was awarded in September at the annual Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit in Accra, Ghana. This year, other partners have joined; The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA); Corteva Agriscience; The Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions (SACAU) and; The Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture.

“Agrifood is more than an essential business in this global pandemic, it is urgent for survival,” said Strive Masiyiwa, founder and executive chairman of Econet. “Our African agribusinesses must stay strong and innovate to meet growing food needs locally, across the whole value chain. Now is the time for Africa’s entrepreneurs to see and seize new opportunities.”

The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition is open to young, agrifood entrepreneurs, aged 18 – 35 from across Africa. Applications can be submitted to the competition via http://gogettaz.africa. 10 Finalists will be invited to compete in a live or virtual (online) pitching contest at the Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit between 8-11 September 2020. The two GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize winners will receive their US$50,000 awards alongside the prestigious Africa Food Prize. All 10 finalists will be awarded mentorship, programming linkages and other guidance to continue their entrepreneurial journey.