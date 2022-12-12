US-Africa Summit to strengthen US activity in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders have arrived in Washington DC for a three-day US-Africa summit, which should strengthen diplomatic and trade relationships between the continent and the U.S.

The summit, which will begin on Tuesday, is to be hosted by President Joe Biden and will handle issues regarding U.S. and Africa relations. The summit is also expected to deepen partnerships with African countries.

The coronavirus, climate change, the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Africa, trade, and food security will all be discussed at the summit.

Biden will also use the occasion to declare his support for the African Union to become a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20) and also check the influence of China and Russia on the African continent.

According to White House officials, Biden will give a speech at the US-Africa business forum, then hold talks with African leaders, host a leaders’ dinner in the White House, and also take part in other sessions with the leaders.

In the lead-up to this summit, the U.S. had been concerned about the growing influence of China and Russia in African politics and trade relations and hoped this summit would help address this growing influence.

“This summit is an opportunity to deepen the many partnerships we have on the African continent,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said when asked about the shadow that China and Russia cast on the meetings. “We will focus on our efforts to strengthen these partnerships across a wide range of sectors spanning from businesses to health to peace and security, but our focus will be on Africa next week.”

Some believe that the continent, which has been worse hit by the ongoing war in Ukraine, will use this summit to renegotiate trade agreements to the benefit of all.

Meanwhile, Buhari is expected to speak at the summit.